Former NFL player holds LeBron James accountable for unreal expectations from Bronny James: "LeBron you got to take some blame for that too"

Former NFL player Marcus "Doc" Holliday, who used to play for the St. Louis Rams, shared his thoughts on LeBron James' son Bronny James.

He has called out LeBron James for reportedly setting unreal expectations for his eldest son.

Here's an excerpt of Holliday's thoughts on the matter regarding Bronny James' readiness for the pros:

"I like Bronny James, but he's not ready for the NBA right now. He's not an NBA player right now. Will he be? I don't know. LeBron tweeted, why won't y'all just let a kid be a kid? Basically putting expectations on him."

He went about how the massive expectations on Bronny can be attributed to what LeBron has been saying in the past:

"LeBron, you gotta take some blame for that too, man. LeBron, you are the one who said that your son Bronny is better than some NBA players right now. You have helped promote and market that as well.

"You have made it known that you want to play with your son in the NBA. And that comes with it. So don't be mad about people because they're talking about the fact that Bronny's name has been taken out of some NBA mock drafts."

What Holliday is referring is the numerous instances of LeBron James being all about how his eldest kid capable of playing in the NBA, even going as far as tweeting this last year:

LeBron James' son Bronny James' stats are just not cutting it

One cannot deny the fact that analysts are not excited about the USC freshman at all.

This season, the six-foot-four, 210-lb youngster is averaging a sub-par 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists on atrocious 37.1% FG shooting. Simply put, there are far, far better numbers elsewhere in the NCAA and elsewhere.

The mock draft in question here is the latest from ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, who puts four international players in the top-five, including projected #1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher and #2 Alexandre Sarr, both from France.

LeBron's eldest son, meanwhile, was taken out of the list and put on next year's list of prospects, where he's projected to go low at 39th overall.

Nevertheless, whatever happens, it's clear that LeBron James is only being the supportive father, even if he's at fault. It's reminiscent of what LaVar Ball used to do for his three sons not too long back.