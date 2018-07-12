LaVar Ball: 5 Things the Devoted Dad Should Get Credit For

LaVar Ball with son Lonzo Ball after his NBA debut against the LA Clippers

With three basketball-playing sons and a connection to the Los Angeles Lakers (the most prestigious and popular franchise in the NBA) through his eldest son - Lonzo Ball, trust LaVar Ball to always be in the news.

Just in the 12 days of this month so far, he's had quotes regarding LeBron James joining the Lakers, how his son Lonzo would help him, why his second-eldest son LiAngelo Ball took to the JBA after not being picked in the NBA Draft and so much more. His ability to create noise more often than not was seen as a reason why LeBron might not join the Lakers and why the purple and gold franchise should not select Lonzo in the lead-up to the 2017 Draft.

But those two things happened either way. After a few weeks, maybe months in some cases, people began to roll their eyes and just overlook his remarks or not give him as much as importance. His statements began to be treated like the boy that was always crying wolf. While a majority of his statements are of the outlandish nature, we should give him credit for the ones that he has stood by.

With just a year passed since the 2017 NBA Draft, when LaVar officially got introduced to the NBA, we take a look back at 5 things he should get credit for:

#5 Visionary? Marketing Genius?

LaVar Ball at the BIG3 - Week Eight

Literally, anybody could have done what LaVar Ball has attempted to do in the past year. Whether that is beginning his own sneaker brand, proclaiming his sons to be better than few current NBA superstars (which is obviously not true) and not mincing words when he says that he could beat Michael Jordan in his prime.

Even when proven wrong on any of his proclamations, LaVar is always ready with another.

A lot of his ventures (there are plenty) take courage but like many visionaries, it has been about taking advantage of a situation that nobody else had before - having your own apparel (BBB - Big Baller Brand), having your own sneaker brand and more (which will be discussed later). If you'll notice when it's absolutely necessary, he'll take hard setbacks on the chin and actually gives away smart remarks on how to bounce back and talk about the necessary attitude required during tough times unlike the rest of his outlandish opinions.

Doing what he has done is no easy task, let alone in an age and country where racial discrimination is quite rampant.