Former POTUS Barack Obama reacts as Walter Clayton Jr, Florida win NCAA championship game vs Houston

The No. 1 seed Florida Gators were crowned national champions on Monday night, after a 65-63 win over No. 1 seed Houston Cougars in the men’s NCAA Tournament final. They received several congratulatory messages, including one from former United States President, Barack Obama.

Ad

The Gators clinched the 2025 national championship after a strong second-half display to overturn a 12-point deficit. Senior guard Walter Clayton Jr., who failed to make the bucket in the first half, sprung to life in the second, scoring 11 points. He also made a championship-clinching block in the final seconds of the game.

After the victory, Florida was showered with congratulatory messages, including one from former U.S. President Obama, who has always been a fan of the game.

Ad

Trending

"What a comeback! Congrats to Walter Clayton, Jr. and the Florida Gators on their third national title. This was a fun team to watch," Obama posted on his X account.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This year’s victory marks Florida’s third national championship in program history. The Gators won back-to-back NCAA titles in 2006 and 2007, and this is the first time they have played in the national championship game since then.

Florida has made four NCAA Tournament finals and has won three of those, only losing a national championship game in 2000.

This is also Todd Golden’s first title as a program head coach, in what was his first-ever national championship game in that role.

Ad

Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. named NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Houston vs Florida - Source: Imagn

Clayton Jr. was named the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player after leading Florida to the national title on Monday night. He is the third Gators player to win the award after Joakim Noah and Corey Brewer.

Ad

The senior guard averaged 22.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in the NCAA Tournament. He had back-to-back 30-point performances in the Elite Eight and Final Four games against Texas Tech and Auburn, respectively, becoming the first player since Larry Bird to do so.

It capped off what has been a historic season for Clayton, who also became the first player in Gators history to be named First Team All-American.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here