Former South Carolina hooper MiLaysia Fulwiley back in the gym ahead of new season with Kim Mulkey's LSU

Former South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley was quick to return to the court with her new squad in preparation for next season. Fulwiley was back in the gym with the LSU Tigers after entering the transfer portal from South Carolina.
On Friday, she announced LSU as her destination on Instagram. Without wasting time, Fulwiley was quick to hit the court as she shared a post where she could be seen practicing some moves with skills coach Marseilles Brown on Saturday.
In the video, Brown was seen explaining a move for Fulwiley to execute as she went on to execute it to Brown’s satisfaction.
Fulwiley had entered the transfer portal after South Carolina’s loss to UConn in the NCAA title game. She will be entering her junior year next season, a new chapter with the LSU Tigers.
She was instrumental for the Gamecocks last season and averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 42.6% in 18.9 minutes per game.
Fulwiley started three of her 77 games as she built her reputation coming off the bench for the Gamecocks in her two years with South Carolina. LSU has lost five players to the portal and exhausted eligibility. Fulwiley is LSU’s third addition from the portal with Kate Koval and Amiya Joyner already secured by the Tigers.
Kim Mulkey speaks about LSU’s acquisition of MiLaysia Fulwiley
MiLaysia Fulwiley officially transferred to the LSU Tigers after the announcement was made on Friday. Fulwiley was one of the most highly rated players available in the transfer portal before she chose to join the Tigers.
LSU coach Kim Mulkey expressed her excitement about her newest acquisition and spoke about her confidence in the former South Carolina guard on Friday.
“I’m excited to welcome MiLaysia as the newest member of our LSU Tiger family!” Mulkey said. “She’s bringing her incredible playmaking ability to Baton Rouge, standing out as one of the most electrifying talents in college basketball."
Fulwiley’s arrival has added to a stacked talent list at Mulkey’s disposal. She also highlighted Fulwiley’s winning mentality and ability to have an impact on games.
"Her ability to impact winning has been clear throughout her career,” Mulkey said. “And we can’t wait to see her shine in purple and gold at the PMAC soon!”
In the past two seasons, MiLaysia Fulwiley has shot 43.2% from the field and 30.2% from beyond the arc. During her time with the Gamecocks, Fulwiley scored a total of 904 points, contributing 202 rebounds, 159 assists and 123 steals.
