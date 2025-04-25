MiLaysia Fulwiley drops 2-word reaction to Stephen Curry wearing her signature shoes for Warriors' playoff game

NBA star Stephen Curry brought considerable attention to former South Carolina guard MILaysia Fulwiley by sporting her signature Curry 12 shoes in the Golden State Warriors' playoff game against the Houston Rockets.

In Game 2 of the opening round playoff on Wednesday night at the Toyota Center, Curry wore the 'FamLay' player exclusive colorway of the Curry 12.

On Instagram, Sole Retriever posted several photos of Curry from the game, showing him wearing the sneaker. MiLaysia Fulwiley reposted the post on her Instagram story, adding a two-word caption.

"REAL ONE," she wrote, with a padlock and a devil emoji.

Screenchot via Instagram (@laywitdabutter/IG)

Steph Curry scored 20 points and had nine assists in the game, but the Warriors lost 109-94 to the Rockets, making it a 1-1 tie in the series.

This is not the first time Curry has shown love to the sophomore sensation. Following South Carolina's Final Four win against Texas earlier this month, Curry rocked Fulwiley's new Curry Low PEs for the Warriors game against the Denver Nuggets.

Fulwiley signed an NIL deal with Curry Brand in March last year, becoming the first college athlete to sign with the brand.

"It feels incredible to be picked to represent Curry Brand. Knowing that I can be a role model for other young girls to come out here and do exactly what I did is amazing," she said at the time.

MiLaysia Fulwiley shares emotional moment after Steph Curry wore her merchandise T-shirt

Ahead of the Golden State Warriors' game against Toronto in March, Stephen Curry was spotted wearing a T-shirt featuring a graphic of MiLaysia Fulwiley as he arrived at the Chase Center.

Fulwiley, who saw pictures of Curry wearing her T-shirt, was moved by the gesture.

"It's a blessing, man. When I seen it, I couldn't really say nothing, but I almost cried, honestly," Fulwiley said, via an Instagram post by March Madness. "Just seeing how I grew up and where I come from. Nobody from where I come from, that would ever happen to them.

"So I'm just proud of myself for just keep going, trusting the process and just locking in because other great people will be on notice, like Steph, and I'm just blessed, honestly."

Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game for the Gamecocks last season. She entered the transfer portal on Apr. 14, but has not found a new home yet.

