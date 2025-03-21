Fans react to Steph Curry "reppin his protege" South Carolina star MiLaysia Fulwiley at Warriors game

NBA icon Steph Curry is showing his love and support for MiLaysia Fulwiley, a sophomore guard at South Carolina. Curry sported Fulwiley's merchandise shirt before the Golden State Warriors' game against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

Curry handled his business on the court, scoring 17 points as the Warriors defeated the Raptors 117-114. He hopes for the same success for Fulwiley as her Gamecocks begin their NCAA championship defense on Friday against Tennessee Tech.

A Stephen Curry fan account on X, "@namxsj," posted a clip of Curry wearing MiLaysia Fulwiley's T-shirt as he pulled up to the arena, which quickly went viral. The post reached over 60,000 views, with many fans praising the Warriors star.

Here are some of their reactions:

"Reppin his protege," one user wrote, adding a series of fire emojis.

"Let’s goooooo!!! This just got me so hype," a fan commented.

"With the Fulwiley drip🤌🏾 #MarchMadness," another added.

"The lay shirt. I need," one said.

"Lay with the Butter tee. Nice!" a tweed read.

"We in the house!! That Lay tee 🔥🔥🔥," another chimed in.

The limited edition T-shirt featured an illustration of Fulwiley, along with the South Carolina logo, her name and the text "laywitdabutter." It is available for purchase on the TeeFlix website for a price of $21.95.

MiLaysia Fulwiley signed with Steph Curry's Curry Brand last March

In March 2024, MiLaysia Fulwiley became the first collegiate NIL athlete to join the Curry brand through Under Armour. Fulwiley was a freshman at the time but had already shown flashes of her tremendous potential on the court, which convinced Steph Curry and his team to welcome her into his brand.

"As you build out your roster, you want to have just good people that truly understand, one, they want to be great on the court, two, they stand for something, represent something off the court, and always looking for ways to impact the community. And she checks all those boxes," Curry said about his decision to sign Fulwiley to the brand.

The partnership between MiLaysia Fulwiley and Curry Brand is beyond just monetary value, as Curry has taken the young star under his wing and serves as a mentor.

"It feels incredible to be picked to represent Curry Brand. Knowing that I can be a role model for other young girls to come out here and do exactly what I did is amazing," Fulwiley said at the time.

Curry has been actively involved in Fulwiley's journey, frequently checking in on her, attending her games and offering guidance. She is averaging 12.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game this season.

