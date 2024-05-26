7 Best Under Armour basketball shoes to avail in 2024  

Under Armour basketball shoes became quite popular due to their traction, stability, and design. Collaboration with Stephen Curry brings exposure to the huge and diverse range of shoes. The Curry series is mostly known for its lightweight demeanor and excellent traction.

The Spawn Series, another UA basketball shoe lineup, offers agility and precision with good support and a cushioned midsole for shock absorption. On the other hand, the Jet Series comes with a strong design and high-abrasion rubber outsole.

The brand innovations include cutting-edge technologies like Micro G Cushioning for impact absorption and energy return. These features make the UA shoes a top choice for serious players, combining performance with style to elevate the game.

Note: The article reflects the writer's opinion and we might have missed some of the shoes. Let us know them in the comment below.

Exploring the details of some of the best Under Armour basketball shoes

Amidst a gamut of Under Armour basketball shoes, one might feel overwhelmed to find the perfect shoe. Sportskeeda team has listed some of the good options below:

Unisex Curry 11 Basketball Shoes

Curry UA HOVR Splash 3 Basketball Shoes

Unisex Curry 3Z7 Basketball Shoes

UA FUTR X ELITE Basketball Shoes

Curry 4 FloTro Basketball Shoes

Unisex UA Jet '23 Basketball Shoes

Unisex UA Lockdown 6 Basketball Shoes

1) Unisex Curry 11 Basketball Shoes

Unisex Curry 11 Basketball Shoes ( Image via Under Armour)

Unisex Curry 11 is one of the sought-after Under Armour basketball shoes, which is designed for versatility, suitable for various court surfaces. It has a durable rubber outsole, and breathable mesh upper with abrasion-resistant overlays.

The outsole is one of the notable flairs in the shoe, discarding the traditional rubber unit. The infusion of Flow technology offers exceptional grip on the court while reducing the weight.

The Curry 11 incorporates UA Warp technology on the lateral side for lightweight breathability and containment. Available for both male and female customers, the Under Armour basketball shoe features Intelliknit material on the medial side, offering a comfortable fit but lacking premium quality.

Price: $160

2) Curry UA HOVR Splash 3 Basketball Shoes

Curry UA HOVR Splash 3 Basketball Shoes ( Image via Under Armour)

Curry UA HOVR Splash 3 is one of the best-selling Under Armour basketball shoes. It features a durable rubber outsole which is structured in wavy patterns. It is responsible for flex grooves, and mobility.

It has a lightweight, breathable engineered mesh upper. It comes with added abrasion-resistant overlays. With UA HOVR technology wrapped in Energy Web, this shoe delivers a stable ride with minimal bounce back, suitable for indoor and outdoor play.

The build adds textile mesh with heat-welded plastic rands. The shoe also includes synthetic overlays which provides durability, while the micro-molded mesh in the collar and tongue gives a comfy feel.

Price: $100

3) Unisex Curry 3Z7 Basketball Shoes

Unisex Curry 3Z7 Basketball Shoes ( Image via Under Armour)

The Curry 3Z7 is another Under Armour basketball shoe that is designed for repeated wear throughout the season. The durability and comfort to withstand intense gameplay make the sneaker a coveted model.

The shoe has a full rubber outsole, coupled with leather overlays and lock-down webbed lacing. It ensures resilience and support for every cut, drag, and drive on the court.

The upper features mesh and leather, providing durability and breathability where needed. Inside the shoe, a plush foam sockliner is included for underfoot comfort. The inclusion of a full-length Micro G midsole transforms cushioned landings into explosive takeoffs. The internal shank offers midfoot stability, ensuring reliable performance.

Price: $85

4) UA FUTR X ELITE Basketball Shoes

UA FUTR X ELITE Basketball Shoes ( Image via Under Armour)

Another best-selling Under Armour basketball shoe is the FUTR X ELITE which blends distinctive design and advanced attributes. The structure of the shoe is crafted to boost court performance.

The wide toebox discards the traditional basketball shoe designs. The infusion of UA Flow technology enhances traction and provides grip and multidirectional coverage. For the cushioning, the sneakers include the Flow technology, offering a substantial court feel. The upper features the brand's new IntelliKnit fabric, which is soft, lightweight, and highly breathable.

Price: $150

5) Curry 4 FloTro Basketball Shoes

Released in 2017, the previous Curry 4 model was appreciated for its performance but lacked cushioning. Its upgraded version, Under Armour Curry 4 Flowtro addresses this issue by incorporating the same tooling found in the Curry 8.

Featuring knit, leather, and suede, the Flowtro upper continues the Curry 4 premium material. The infusion of UA Flow technology brings forth the light and grippy speed to the shoe. The infusion of perforation design to the high heat zone makes this Under Armour basketball shoe breathable, while the Intelliknit addition makes the collar more stretchable.

This shoe is lightweight and bouncy thus providing grip. This Flow technology eliminates the need for a traditional rubber outsole, enhancing court feel and allowing for quick cuts and stops.

Price: $130

6) Unisex UA Jet '23 Basketball Shoes

Unisex UA Jet '23 Basketball Shoes ( Image via Under Armour)

Apart from the Curry range, Under Armour has garnered another range of basketball shoes. The Jet series is one of them. Unisex UA Jet '23 has a mixed-material upper, that gives durability, breathability, and targeted support. The best part about the upper is its modish look and filled with functionality.

A plush foam sockliner enhances underfoot comfort, while the full-length Micro G® midsole transforms cushioned landings into explosive takeoffs. This technology ensures a responsive feel and improved energy return with every move.

The durable rubber outsole of this Under Armour basketball shoe is designed with an anatomical traction pattern, providing superior grip and flexibility. This ensures stability and control during quick cuts and movements on the court.

Price: $83

7) Unisex UA Lockdown 6 Basketball Shoes

Unisex UA Lockdown 6 Basketball Shoes ( Image via Under Armour)

Another notable Under Armour basketball shoe is UA Lockdown 6. It blends a balance of comfort, support, and performance. The Lockdown 6 boasts a durable synthetic leather upper, complemented by mesh panels.

The perforation can be seen in the toe box and the lateral side, giving breathability. The plush infusion at the sock lines gives a cozy fit throughout the extended play. The EVA midsole offers a lightweight and responsive ride, giving players the agility and cushioning needed for quick movements on the court.

Price: $70

These are some of the best Under Armour basketball shoes one can get in the website. All these shoes are selected by evaluating their performance, structure, and designs.

