Vanessa Bryant thanks Nike for an unseen Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Job’s not finished” sneakers team gift

On May 24, 2024, Vanessa Bryant shared some close-up images of unreleased Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Job’s not finished” sneakers via her Instagram. In her IG story, she thanked Nike for gifting them. These exclusive Nike Kobe 4 Protro shoes were decked in light bone and beige hues all over.

As of the time of writing, there is no information about the public release of this Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Job’s not finished” basketball shoes. So far, this pair looks like a family and friend-exclusive design. Therefore, sneakerheads can stay tuned to Nike for further details.

More details about the Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Job’s not finished” sneakers

Here's another look at the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Job's not finished" sneakers (Image via Instagram/@vanessabryant)

The iconic response that Kobe Bryant gave during the 2009 NBA Finals against the Orlando Magic, which was “Job’s not finished,” has profoundly impacted the world of sports. During a post-game interview, Kobe Bryant displayed a focused demeanor that emphasized his unrelenting dedication to brilliance and perfection.

The Lakers were beating the series 2-0. As a result of this moment, which is representative of his career philosophy, a new generation of athletes has been inspired to refrain from celebrating too soon and instead concentrate on the ultimate objective.

This idea has now been embodied in the Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Job’s Not Finished,” which was put forth by Vanessa Bryant not too long ago. It is not yet known whether the “Job’s Not Finished” version will be made available to the general public or whether it will continue to be a promotional item that is only available to certain individuals, such as friends and family members of the Bryant estate. Vanessa Bryant most recently shared a detailed look at the shoe through her Instagram stories.

The upper body of the Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Jobs Not Finished” variant is primarily colored in bone and beige. Numerous perforations are added on the tops and sides of the toe to add more appeal to the pair.

Following this, the sides of these basketball shoes are embellished with the renowned phrases “Job’s not finished” on one shoe and “Mamba Mentality” embroidered on the other, which is printed across the medial side of the shoe.

The tongue flaps of the pairs feature meshed white makeup. A regular Nike swoosh, most likely in all white, is anticipated to be located on the shoe’s lateral side.

The numbers 24 and 8, that Kobe Bryant wore on his Lakers jersey, are displayed on the heels. A tribute to his achievements both on and off the court, this design honors his accomplishments. In addition to adding an intimate and historical touch to the athletic shoes, a mix of relevant quotes and his jersey numerals is also included.

If it's planned for launch, Kobe fans and other curious readers are encouraged to stay connected to Swoosh’s site for updates on the abovementioned sneaker.

Besides the Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Job’s Not Finished” colorway, the Swoosh label has planned many other Nike Kobe sneaker launches for the coming months. Many other Nike Kobe 4 Protro colorways are anticipated for release this year, including “Girl Dad,” “Gold Medal,” and more.

In addition to the Kobe 4 Protro, other models in the Nike Kobe lineup will hit the shelves this year. Sneaker models like Kobe 5 Protro, Kobe 6 Protro, Kobe 8 Protro, and Kobe 9 Protro will be launched in multiple color combinations throughout 2024.

