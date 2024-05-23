Nike Air Jordan 4 Rare Air Laser sneakers: Features explored

Michael Jordan’s Jumpman label is already making plans for the next year, with the 4 Rare Air Laser sneakers anticipated to be the latest addition to its 2025 roster. This Air Jordan 4 Rare Air Laser shoe will potentially be decked in a Black/Fire Red-Deep Royal Blue-Dark Smoke Grey-Tech Grey palette.

The Air Jordan 4 Rare Air Laser shoes are anticipated to enter the sneaker marketplace sometime around spring 2025. They are predicted to be marked with a selling price label of $215 per pair. Like its other colorways, these shoes will be sold via the online and offline stores of Nike.

More details about the Air Jordan 4 Rare Air Laser sneakers

Followers of Jordan Brand, especially those who have a fondness for the Air Jordan 4, are in for an extremely interesting season in the spring of 2025. It is anticipated that this model, which is famous for its historical significance and timeless design, will be released in a striking new coloring, called Rare Air Laser.

In addition to this particular pair, Jordan Brand intends to release the AJ4 in a variety of hues, including Seafoam and Firewood Orange.

The outer layer of the Air Jordan 4 Retro Rare Air Laser colorway is constructed out of superior tumbled leather in black, which gives the sneaker a daring appearance. This layout is emphasized with dark smoke gray embellishments on the plastic eyelets as well as sockliner, which give another dimension of subtle contrast without drawing attention to itself.

There is a splash of color that draws the eye to the Jumpman emblem that is located on the tongue, which is highlighted by vibrant fire red undertones.

The dark colors of the shoe are continued by the black mesh netting that runs over the tongue and the midfoot. This is a signature feature of the Jordan 4's style.

Underfoot, the midsole is a combination of dark smoke grey and tech grey, and it features an exposed Air unit in the heel. The design of the Air Jordan 4 Rare Air Laser is completed with an outsole that is a deep royal blue and grey color combination.

In honor of the beloved Air Jordan 4 model from the Jordan Brand catalog, Nike's website mentions:

“Proving his preeminent athletic prowess and distinctive style, Jordan closed the 1988/89 season with one of the game's most notable plays. With 6 seconds left in game 5 against Cleveland, MJ sinks 'the shot,' a dexterous, buzzer-beating move that continued to propel MJ along on his awe-inspiring journey.”

It continues:

“The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe, appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, transcending the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise.”

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 4 Rare Air Laser shoes, which are scheduled to be released in 2025. In order to receive timely notifications regarding the arrival of these sneakers, it is recommended that fans and other sneakerheads sign up on the website of Nike.

