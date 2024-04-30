Air Jordan 4 OG SP Firewood Orange shoes: Features explored

The Swoosh-owned Jumpman label has added a fresh Air Jordan 4 OG SP Firewood Orange rendition to its 2025 launch roster. The iteration will be entirely decked in a Firewood Orange/Sail-Cinnabar palette.

The Air Jordan 4 OG SP Firewood Orange shoes are expected to be released sometime next year, priced at $225, like their other colorways. These shoes will be sold via Nike's online and physical stores.

Features of Air Jordan 4 OG SP Firewood Orange shoes

The Air Jordan 4 continues to be a focal point in Jordan Brand's collection, and it is responsible for delivering consistent releases that are both fresh and captivating to the sneaker fraternity. It is anticipated that the Air Jordan 4 Retro OG SP Firewood Orange will be released in the spring of 2025, thereby continuing this tradition.

The Jordan 5 Black Metallic, the Jordan 3 Black Cat, and the Jordan 3 Valentine's Day are just some of the pairs that are included in the extensive lineup of Jordan drops that are scheduled to take place during the coming year.

Careful attention to detail was used in the production of the Air Jordan 4 Retro OG SP Firewood Orange. An extravagant leather top that is drenched in a vivid Firewood Orange color is featured on this shoe.

This dramatic hue is enhanced by brilliant cinnabar elements on the wings, Jumpman emblem, heel section, and under the characteristic mesh webbing on the midfoot as well as tongue, which combine to create a stark contrast that is aesthetically pleasing.

The sole component is a combination of Cinnabar and sail hues, and the outsole is a combination of sail and gray to create an appearance that is both grounded and vibrant.

Due to the fact that the palette is dubbed SP, it is possible that this AJ 4 is the product of a partnership with another company or designer. However, it is possible that it is an ultra-premium pair, comparable to the AJ 1 High Dusted Clay, which was an upcoming release that was on par with the collection but came with SP attached.

The following is how Nike's website pays homage to the cherished model from this Jordan Brand catalog:

“Proving his preeminent athletic prowess and distinctive style, Jordan closed the 1988/89 season with one of the game's most notable plays. With 6 seconds left in game 5 against Cleveland, MJ sinks 'the shot,' a dexterous, buzzer-beating move that continued to propel MJ along on his awe-inspiring journey.”

It continues:

“The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe, appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, transcending the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise.”

Keep an eye out for the Air Jordan 4 OG SP Firewood Orange when it drops in the following year. Anyone interested in buying the shoes, including Jordanheads, may remain tuned to Nike's website or SNKRS app to get immediate alerts when the sneaker becomes available for purchase.

