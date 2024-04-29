Jordan Luka 2 “Bright Mango” shoes: Features explored

Luka Doncic’s ongoing partnership with Jumpman label came out with the Jordan Luka 2 model in 2023. Following its debut last year, Doncic’s signature silhouette has been offered in multiple colorways, and “Bright Mango” is the newest addition. This latest colorway of Jordan Luka 2 shoes is entirely decked in a Bright Mango/Black/Barely Green palette.

The Luka Doncic’s Jordan Luka 2 “Bright Mango” sneakers are anticipated to enter the footwear scene in the coming weeks of 2024. These shoes will be offered in both adult and big kids sizing options, with selling price tags of $130 and $100, respectively. Both variants will be offered via Nike’s online and offline platforms.

Features of Luka Doncic x Jordan Luka 2 “Bright Mango” shoes

Here's a detailed look at the Jordan Luka 2 Bright Mango sneakers (Image via Nike)

Jordan Brand is getting ready to reveal the newest color choices for the Luka 2 model as the anticipation for the much-awaited Jordan Luka 3 heightens. It is the colorful "Bright Mango" variant that stands out among others, and the brand is prepared to inject the entire lineup with a vivacious summertime mood.

This variation is expected to be an appealing farewell to the Luka 2 range and will pave the way for its successor. The color of this release is going to be attention-grabbing.

The description of these Jordan Luka 2 Bright Mango shoes on the brand’s site reads,

“You bring the speed. We'll bring the stability. The Luka 2 is built to support your skills, with an emphasis on step-backs, side-steps and quick-stop action. A stacked midsole features firm, flexible cushioning for added responsiveness as you shift back and forth on the court."

It continues as,

"Up top, the full-foot wrapped cage design helps you stay contained whether you're faking out a defender or driving down the lane. With all that tech in a lightweight package, we've got efficiency covered. The rest is up to you.”

The footwear has an engineered mesh top that is supplemented with synthetic leather reinforcements and suede eyestays, elevating its upscale appeal. The sneaker features a stunning color scheme that includes Bright Mango, Barely Green, and Black.

Expand Tweet

The combination of Formula 23 foam and Cushlon 3.0 foam in its midsole ensures the highest possible level of comfort. The functionality of Formula 23 foam is underlined on the brand’s site in the following manner,

"To help your quick stops feel secure, we added a strong, flexible plate that runs up the lateral sidewall, complimented by a firm foam carrier and Formula 23 foam in the midsole.”

As part of the customized touches, Luka's emblem is embroidered on the tongues and the insoles of the shoes. On the outer side wall of the Jordan Luka 2, Jordan Brand's IsoPlate is incorporated to further improve the shoe's lateral stability.

Keep an eye out for the Luka Doncic x Jordan Luka 2 Bright Mango rendition that will supposedly hit the market in the coming weeks of 2024. Jordanheads and other basketball fans are encouraged to stay in touch with Swoosh’s site for timely alerts on the arrival of these shoes.

Luka diehards can also check out other colorways on the Nike site that are currently available for purchase. Variants like "Caves," "Dragon Bridge," "Team Bank," and "The Pitch" are currently accessible from the brand's online store.