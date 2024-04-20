Kawhi Leonard x New Balance Kawhi 4 “True Red” basketball shoes: Features explored

The LA Clippers power forward Kawhi Leonard is partnering with New Balance to unveil the New Balance Kawhi 4 sneaker model. The collab presented a "True Red" iteration of the latest model.

The Kawhi Leonard x New Balance Kawhi 4 “True Red” colorway is all set to rock the footwear scene on April 25, 2024, at 10:00 am (US/Eastern). These sneakers are marked with a selling price label of $159.99 per pair. These shoes will be sold via the online stores of New Balance.

Features of Kawhi Leonard x New Balance Kawhi 4 sneakers

This release will follow Kawhi 3, which was the shoe that laid the groundwork for its successor.

A sleek low-top shape is featured on the New Balance Kawhi 4, which gives a new viewpoint to the line of footwear that Leonard has created. The exterior of the shoe is made of engineered mesh, which allows for ventilation and comfort.

Additionally, the shoe is strengthened with TPU reinforcements, which feature an energetic wavy design across the midfoot. While Kawhi's emblem is adorning the tongue, the iconic branding of New Balance is cleverly positioned on the eyestay that is located at the top of the shoe.

There are more branding features for the player that can be found on the heel, including Kawhi's name. The model at hand is the fourth in Leonard's distinctive line, and it is represented by the Roman numeral IV, which is affixed to the silhouette of the vamp.

The construction is supported by a sturdy rubber midsole that is combined with a durable rubber outer sole unit.

The description of New Balance Kawhi 4 shoes on the brand’s site reads—

“The KAWHI IV captures the unmistakable skill and style of Kawhi Leonard, with a design that’s built for explosive performance, with a modern edge. A streamlined, low-top silhouette features a lightweight mesh upper, with synthetic overlays providing lateral support. A fine-tuned combination of FuelCell and a carbon fiber plate offers an explosive feeling of energy return.”

The brand further shed light on Energy Arc which is incorporated into the sneaker’s sole component. The website states that to increase stored energy and deliver a higher total energy return, Energy Arc combines sport-specific carbon fiber plate geometry with well-placed midsole voids.

More about NB and Kawhi collaboration

The world of basketball footwear underwent a huge transformation as a result of Kawhi Leonard's courageous switch from Jordan Brand to New Balance. New Balance found itself in the limelight of the NBA as a result of this choice.

Since then, New Balance has consistently developed styles that are focused on player performance and has extended its list of basketball stars playing for the firm. In 2024, the company is planning to launch the New Balance Kawhi 4, which will be the most recent addition to Kawhi's trademark range of footwear.

Set your reminders for the upcoming Kawhi Leonard x New Balance Kawhi 4 “True Red” rendition that will be accessible in the coming days of April 2024. Interested readers and other Kawhi admirers are encouraged to stay in touch with the shoe brand’s website online website for timely alerts on the shoe’s arrival.

