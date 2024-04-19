New Balance Numeric 480 sneaker pack: Features explored 

The Boston-based sportswear business New Balance recently unveiled its fresh New Balance Numeric 480 sneaker pack. The stated pack features two interesting colorways of the model, dubbed “Forest Green” and “White/Purple.” These skate shoes are composed of nubuck material.

The New Balance Numeric 480 Eighties Pack is set to enter the footwear scene on April 22, 2024, at 12:00 am (US/Eastern). Both iterations of this pack will be sold in New Balance’s online stores. These unisex sneakers will be offered with a selling price label of $99.99 for each pair.

Features of New Balance Numeric 480 sneakers

Here's a closer look at the Forest Green colorway of New Balance Numeric 480 model (Image via New Balance)

As New Balance's skating section, New Balance Numeric keeps establishing its position in the skateboarding world, the company's dedication to merging function with heritage has never been more apparent than it is now.

The company introduced the 480 Eighties Pack as a striking tribute to the bright and competitive attitude of the 1980s, notably recalling the historic NBA rivalries that occurred during that era.

Two separate hues are featured in the Eighties Pack, both of which were inspired by the iconic Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers, two teams whose rivalry established an era in the history of basketball.

The “Forest Green” model of New Balance Numeric 480, which seems to be influenced by the Celtics, is constructed out of rich nubuck and is largely painted in a dark green color. It features crisp white highlights that emphasize the N symbol, the sockliner, and the laces.

On the other hand, the second “White/Purple” rendition of the model appears to be inspired by the Lakers. This Lakers variant features a design that is primarily made of leather, with nubuck accents on the N insignia and the collar area.

Here's a closer look at the White/Purple colorway (Image via New Balance)

Additionally, it is decorated in the traditional colors of the team, which are white, purple, and gold. This set also includes enhanced gold elements along the seams of the N logo, the 480 marking on the tongue, and the tongue padding, which capture the essence of the grandeur that the Lakers are known for.

The two versions are finished with separate outsole colors—purple for the Lakers and white for the Celtics—further enhancing their devotion to these famous teams. The midsoles of both models are clean white and feature decorative stitching.

The description of these NB Numeric 480 shoes on the brand’s site reads:

“Inspired by styles worn by skaters in the '80s and '90s, these shoes are built for life on and off the board.”

It further sheds light on the advanced FuelCell foam incorporated into the sneaker’s sole section:

"FuelCell foam delivers a propulsive feel to help drive you forward."

Mark your calendars for the upcoming New Balance Numeric 480 sneaker colorways that will be accessible in the coming days of April 2024. It is advised that interested readers and other sneakerheads visit the brand's website to catch timely alerts on these pairs.

Other sneakers that will be launched by New Balance in the coming days of April 2024 include Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 1000, New Balance 530 “Pink Sugar,” and more. All of these will be traded via the brand’s online stores.

