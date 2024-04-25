Air Jordan 4 Industrial Blue shoes: Features explored 

Nike and Michael Jordan’s Jumpman label is getting ready for the launch of Air Jordan 4 Industrial Blue sneakers. This latest colorway of the fourth Jordan Brand silhouette is entirely decked in a White/Military Blue-Neutral Grey palette.

Among all of the Jordan Brand models that have ever been released, the Air Jordan 4 is without a doubt one of the most popular. This basketball shoe has been offered in a variety of hues ever since it was first introduced in 1989, with some colorways being more difficult to get your hands on than others.

The Air Jordan 4 Industrial Blue shoes are all set to make their debut on May 4, 2024, via the online sites of the Nike SNKRS app. These sneakers will be offered in multiple sizing options, including for big kids, little kids, and toddlers. They are marked with fixed price tags of $215, $160, $100, and $85, respectively.

Features of Air Jordan 4 Industrial Blue shoes

Here's a closer look at the upcoming Air Jordan 4 Industrial Blue sneakers (Image via Nike)

In the past, there have been several instances of the original hues, such as Bred, Fire Red, and White Cement, being retroed. When compared to this, renditions such as the Military Blue have only been re-released a few times since their first release in 1989.

Only twice did the pair return; the first time was in 2006, and the second time was in 2012. Now, in 2024, the shoe is making a comeback under the Industrial Blue moniker, with a similar design.

Expand Tweet

With a leather top that is off-white in color and suede details covering the mudguard in a gray color, this AJ4 continues to uphold its original construction. The tongue, midfoot, and eyestays are all adorned with military blue hits, and the Jumpman logo on the tongue is also coated in military blue.

The back heel panel has a military blue color and displays Nike Air text, in contrast to the retros that came before it, which featured a Jumpman emblem. The classic AJ4 midsole, in white and military blue, is located underfoot, with an Air component in the heel. A rubber outsole with a composition of grey, military blue, and white completes the design.

As per the brand's description of the Air Jordan 4 Industrial Blue on the SNKRS site,

“Step into a classic. The beloved AJ4 returns in premium Off-White leather, Neutral Grey nubuck and striking hits of Industrial Blue—creating an overall clean aesthetic. Staying true to form, we reengineered this icon back to its original ’89 specs with all the signature trimmings: a bold Jumpman logo, netting accents, the famous "wings" and Nike Air branding on the heel to finish off the heritage appeal.”

Expand Tweet

The origins of the Air Jordan 4 signature shoe are also mentioned on the brand's website,

“Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide.”

Mark your calendars for the soon-to-be-released Air Jordan 4 Industrial Blue sneakers that will be accessible in the next few days. Jordanheads and other curious shoppers are advised to stay tuned to the brand’s SNKRS site for timely alerts on their launch.