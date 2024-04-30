Air Jordan 3 “Valentine’s Day” shoes: Features explored

The Nike-owned Jumpman label recently added a fresh variation of the Air Jordan 3 silhouette to its 2025 roster. This time, the stated model is outfitted in a Valentine’s Day-inspired ensemble. The speculative mockups of the Air Jordan 3 “Valentine’s Day” rendition recently emerged on the internet. This sneaker is likely to be a women’s special release, decked in a washed coral/gym red-sail palette.

The Air Jordan 3 “Valentine’s Day” sneakers are expected to be marked with a selling price label of $215, like other colorways of the third signature model. These shoes will supposedly be sold via Nike’s online as well as offline stores.

Features of Air Jordan 3 “Valentine’s Day” shoes

Here's another look at the upcoming Air Jordan 3 Valentine's Day sneakers (Image via Instagram/@cop_o_clock)

In 2025, when Cupid prepares his arrows, Jordan Brand will be introducing the Air Jordan 3 "Valentine's Day," a sneaker that combines basketball with love. Not only do people show their love for one another during the celebration of love, but collectors and enthusiasts also look forward to the themed sneakers that are released every year.

A quirky tribute to the sport and the energy of the day, the concept pictures also tease with the prospect of a Jumpman logo artfully dipping hearts. Although these preliminary sketches are only conceptual, they do show where Jordan Brand might go in the future, which might involve fusing the brand's legendary basketball history with the ever-present subject of love.

The finished product might look very different from the previews, as is typical with all speculative releases. Nevertheless, the buzz around this "Valentine's Day" release highlights Jordan Brand's persistent dedication to fusing sneaker culture with thematic narrative.

The retro V-Day Jordan 3 for women is a tribute to basketball and love, with a washed coral suede top for a soft, comfy fit. In a timeless gray that stands out against the coral background, the renowned Air Jordan 3 elephant pattern covers the toe as well as the heel counter.

A splash of gym red adds a festive touch to the design, accentuating the Jumpman emblem on the tongue flaps, plastic eyelets, and the heel area of the sole. The sneaker's clean sail midsole and vivid gym red outsole make it a show-stopper on and off the field.

This is what the Jumpman label has to say about the Air Jordan 3 silhouette's history and design on their website:

“With MJ's second slam dunk contest win this time wearing AJ Ill White Cements, came an inspiring and memorable image of flight. And with it, another icon is born- the Jumpman. Here, and with the help of his MVP nomination and a certain Mars Blackmon, Michael Jordan and his sleek footwear are shuttled to fame.”

Expand Tweet

It continues,

“What is now one of the sneaker world's most notable silhouettes was brought to life with an architect's keen eye. Tinker Hatfield, the auspicious name behind much of the Air Jordan franchise, was the visionary behind this classic. At the request of MJ, Hatfield developed the now iconic elephant print.”

Keep an eye out for the Jordan 3 “Valentine’s Day” shoes that will be available in 2025. Fans and other sneakerheads are advised to sign up on Nike's site for timely alerts on the arrival of these sneakers.