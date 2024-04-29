Alchemist x Nike KD 17 sneakers: Features explored

Following the recent unveiling of the KD 17 silhouette in the “Sunshine” colorway, sneaker enthusiasts can now anticipate Alchemist x Nike KD 17 sneakers. This upcoming shoe is entirely decked in a Coconut Milk/Laser Orange-Viotech-Doll color palette.

For those unaware, the Phoenix Suns’ sensational player Kevin Durant boasts a signature sneaker line with Nike, with the latest addition being the Nike KD 17.

The Alchemist x Nike KD 17 shoes are anticipated to be dropped with a retail price tag of $160, like its other colorways. These sneakers will be offered via Nike's online and offline channels.

Features of Alchemist x Nike KD 17 sneakers

Here's another look at these KD 17 sneakers (Image via Instagram/@cop_o_clock)

Kevin Durant has connected the worlds of basketball and music for a very long time. He frequently celebrates the bond between the two using his signature line of athletic shoes that he has designed in collaboration with Nike.

Building on the success of the KD 15 Producer Pack, which paid respect to renowned music producers, the forthcoming Nike KD 17 will continue this legacy by releasing its own Producer Pack. Known for his extensive connections within the hip-hop community as well as his distinctive soundscapes, the Alchemist brings flair to the KD 17.

The Alchemist x Nike KD 17 is a meticulously crafted sneaker designed to make a statement both on and off the court. Its multi-layered mesh outer draws inspiration from the famed Air Max 95, featuring a gradient transition from the dark purple accent at the bottom to softer purple tones as it moves upward.

Adding to the design, it has a transparent TPU overlay, inspired by the Air Max Plus. This overlay strengthens the top while also boosting the dynamic appearance of the shoe. An energetic contrast is introduced with strategically placed flashes of volt across the eyelets plus on the Swoosh marking on the lateral heel.

Additionally, the incorporation of the ALC Records logo is a reference to Alchemist's music label. This layout is finished off with a midsole that is the color of coconut milk and an outsole that is made of semi-translucent rubber, which ensures that the shoe is both fashionable and functional.

The functionality of this model's advanced outsole has been underlined by the Swoosh brand in the following words:

"The outsole pattern looks like a topographical map, with an array of contoured ridges that bend and deflect in multiple directions to provide traction for every move."

Keep an eye out for the upcoming release of Alchemist x Nike KD 17 shoes, which will be available soon. Sneakerheads and interested individuals are advised to stay in touch with Nike’s site for timely alerts on their arrival.

In addition to this Alchemist colorway, the Swoosh label also plans to introduce "Bink!" and "Metro Boomin" iterations of the KD 17 model. These shoes are anticipated to be available for purchase through Nike's online and offline channels, priced at $160 per pair.

