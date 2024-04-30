Air Jordan 12 Blueberry sneakers: Features explored

The Swoosh-owned Jumpman label is planning to offer a fresh variation of Michael Jordan's twelfth signature silhouette, the Air Jordan 12 Blueberry. This forthcoming pair will be entirely decked in a White/Black-Game Royal palette.

Potentially arriving in full-family sizing options, including men, grade school, preschool, and toddler variants, the Air Jordan 12 Blueberry shoes are anticipated to reappear in the sneaker world sometime during the holiday season of this year.

Like other colorways of this model, these sizes will also be dropped with selling price tags of $210, $150, $90, and $75, respectively, via the online as well as offline stores of Nike.

Features of Air Jordan 12 Blueberry sneakers

Here's another look at the Air Jordan 12 Blueberry sneakers (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

The Jumpman label has consistently provided us with a holiday version of the Air Jordan 12 Retro over the course of the past few years. With the arrival of the Holiday 2023 season, the highly prized AJ 12 Cherry made its long-awaited comeback. For the Holiday 2024 season, JB makes a change to the recipe by substituting blueberry for cherry.

White, black, and game royal are the colors that are included in the brand-new shade of the Air Jordan 12 Blueberry. This pair is a re-creation of the AJ 12 Cherry, and it features a leather top that is predominantly white with royal blue embellishments.

The logos on the tongue flaps, the rear heel tag, the interior lining, and the Jumpman emblem on the toe of the outer sole units all feature subtle touches of black, including the Jumpman logo.

Nike highlights the design aspects and historical background of the Air Jordan 12 model in the following words on the company's website:

“Jordan's 1996-97 season is one for the history books. In Game 5 of The Finals, MJ put on a legendary performance, scoring 38 points, grabbing seven rebounds and handing out five assists while suffering a 103-degree temperature against the Utah Jazz. MJ would ultimately lead his team to yet another title.”

The description further mentions,

“Similar to MJ's enduring drive, the technology and construction of the Air Jordan XII helped solidify it as one of the most durable Air Jordans of all time. And like Michael's own style, the design of the shoe communicated a bold and striking elegance.”

Keep an eye out for the Air Jordan 12 Blueberry shoes that will be available for purchase in the latter part of 2024. Fans of Jordan sneakers and those who are interested in purchasing them are encouraged to keep a tab on the Nike webpage or download the SNKRS app in order to receive timely updates on the confirmed release date and arrival of the shoes.

Besides the stated Blueberry colorway, the Jumpman brand is rumored to introduce other variants of the Air Jordan 12 silhouette in the coming months of 2024. Iterations such as "Black/Wolf Grey," "Phantom," and "Red Taxi," among others, will grace online and offline stores this year.

Additionally, a joint variant with SoleFly is also planned for 2024. All of these colorways are likely to be sold via Nike's online and in-store sites.

