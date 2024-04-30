Air Jordan 5 Black Metallic sneakers: Features explored 

Nike’s sublabel Jordan Brand is planning to bring back the Air Jordan 5 Black Metallic colorway. This variant of Michael Jordan’s fifth signature silhouette will be decked in a Black/White-Metallic Silver-Fire Red palette.

The Air Jordan 5 Black Metallic shoes, which was a favorite of the late Virgil Abloh, are anticipated to reappear in the sneaker world sometime in the next year. This shoe will potentially arrive in full-family sizing options, including men, grade school, preschool, and toddler variants.

Like other colorways of this model, these sizes will also be dropped with selling price tags of $210, $160, $90, and $75, respectively, via the online as well as offline stores of Nike.

Features of Air Jordan 5 Black Metallic sneakers

Even though retro Jordans aren't selling in the numbers that they used to, the original hues of the shoe always manage to attract quite a few people. While we are aware that a Reimagined Black Toe Jordan 1 will be released for the holiday season of 2024, the original Air Jordan 5 will make a comeback in the spring of 2025 with a black metallic edition.

The late Virgil Abloh, who used the hue for his celebrated Off-White x Air Jordan 5 collab, was a fan of this colorway. This reissue of the Air Jordan 5 Retro OG Black Metallic in 2025 stays true to its roots by utilizing a nubuck top that is black in color and delivers a stylish and adaptable design.

In addition, the distinctive tongue of the footwear is made of shiny silver and is strengthened with luminous material from 3M, ensuring that it will attract the light and eyes of anyone in the crowd.

Other traditional characteristics include clear webbing on the tongue as well as sides, in addition to black eyestays and laces made of thermoplastic urethane (TPU), which are unchanged from the original specifications. Tinker Hatfield was moved by World War II fighter jets, which he included into the initial layout of the AJ5 for an extra edge.

The design has metallic silver shark teeth elements on the black midsole, which create a striking contrast to the overall design. The robust rubber outer sole unit, which is both black and icy blue in color, completes the look.

Nike highlights the origin of the Air Jordan V in their website,

“In his 1989 - 1990 season, it was clear that MJ was better than ever. Setting a points per game personal record, he drained 69 points against Cleveland. He hit 92 three-pointers, compared to only 68 in all prior seasons combined. Every aspect of MJ's game was flawless, but it was his dogfight-like flight that separated him from every other player on the planet.”

It continues,

“Tinker Hatfield took inspiration from Jordan's biting style and, likening it to an American WWII fighter plane, he designed the Air Jordan V with shark-tooth shapes on the midsole. Paired with a clear outsole, the shoe an imbued a ferocity reminiscent of its relentless muse.”

Keep an eye out for the Air Jordan 5 Black Metallic shoes that will supposedly hit the shelves in 2025. Jordanheads and other sneaker lovers are advised to keep a tab on the Nike site for timely updates on the arrival of this colorway.

