Kevin Durant x Nike KD17 Penny sneakers: Detailed look 

The Oregon-based label Swoosh recently unveiled its latest basketball sneaker design, the Kevin Durant x Nike KD17. Following the debut of its inaugural “Sunrise” variant, the brand has now shared the official look for the “Penny” iteration. The latest rendition of Kevin Durant’s KD17 model is decked in a White/Black/Game Royal/White palette.

The Kevin Durant x Nike KD17 Penny sneakers are anticipated to enter the shoe world in the coming weeks of 2024. These basketball sneakers will be dropped with a fixed price tag of $150 for each pair. They will be sold via Nike’s online and offline stores.

More details about the Kevin Durant x Nike KD17 Penny sneakers

Here's a detailed look at the Kevin Durant x Nike KD17 Penny sneakers (Image via Nike)

The KD 17 is the latest trademark sneaker Kevin Durant and Nike’s basketball division have developed. These new shoes feature an attractive colorway reminiscent of Nike’s famed Air Penny series and draw influence from the Orlando Magic.

The color palette is white and black with a Game Royal pattern. Inspired by the thermoplastic veins found on the Air Max Plus, the exterior adds wavy vertical lines. These lines add depth and substance to the shoe’s appearance.

Furthermore, the Cushlon midsole structure is an instance of how style and practicality can be perfectly combined. It is modeled after the curves of the Air Talaria running footwear. Furthermore, a combination of these factors improves the effectiveness of the footwear.

The conspicuous placement of the “KD” branding on the tongues and forefoot signals the support of basketball superstar Kevin Durant and lends a touch of style to the shoes. Besides having a sleek appearance, these shoes are equipped with forefoot Zoom padding, which provides excellent performance and superior comfort.

Expand Tweet

The description of the upcoming Kevin Durant x Nike KD17 Penny shoe on the brand’s website reads:

“While Kevin Durant’s all-timer status is already cemented, his hooper soul can’t be soothed unless he’s on the court, perfecting his craft. Put in the work to be great in the KD17, a shoe for gym rats and those who insist on running it back. A forefoot Air Zoom unit enhances your first step. We combined it with Nike Air cushioning to fuel full court sprints and defensive stops that can decide games.”

The base of this sneaker is incorporated with an Air Zoom unit. Nike states its function as follows:

"A big forefoot Air Zoom unit offers a different level of velocity, either on the run or out of a standstill position. It offers snappy pop when the game revs up. Springy foam helps you stay fresh 'til the final buzzer."

Expand Tweet

The bottom layer of the upper has Nike Air cushioning at the heel to add a pop to your step. The brand placed a strong plastic piece at the forefoot to help keep the wearers supported. Swoosh label further highlights the efficacy of the innovative outsole unit in the following words:

"The outsole pattern looks like a topographical map, with an array of contoured ridges that bend and deflect in multiple directions to provide traction for every move."

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Kevin Durant x Nike KD17 Penny colorway that will supposedly hit the shelves in the coming days. Those curious to get their hands on this pair are encouraged to stay tuned to Swoosh’s site.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback