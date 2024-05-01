Nike x Kobe x Gigi Bryant "Mambacita" Jersey Pack: Features explored

The Nike, Kobe, and Gigi Bryant collaboration is gearing up for another launch, featuring a jersey pack and a pair of sneakers. This collection is scheduled to launch on the 18th birthday of Gigi Bryant.

Gianna Bryant, affectionately known as Gigi, was the second child of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant. Following her tragic passing, Vanessa renamed their family foundation Mambacita, in honor of Kobe's nickname, Mamba.

In this jersey collection, the elements will be available in black and white colorways. The Kobe Protro 8 sneakers feature butterfly motifs, adding feminine touches to the design. The entire collection is scheduled to be launched on May 1, 2024.

Gigi Bryant's "Mambacita" jersey pack is coming in two colorways

Gigi Bryant carried the gaming skill in her blood. In her 13 years of life span, she has showcased excellent basketball skills, guided by his father. On her 18th birthday, Nike and Vanessa remember her with a brand new launch of a jersey pack.

Nike introduced the pack, saying:

"Arriving on her 18th birthday, the Gianna “Gigi” Bryant “Mambacita” jersey invites you to play with joy, curiosity and competitiveness while never taking any opportunity for granted, just like Gigi."

The jersey features a sleek black and white color scheme, enhanced with Gigi Byant's personal style. Its sleeveless design offers a minimalist aesthetic, accentuated by a contrasting color border along the edges. The V-neckline adds a modern touch, while subtle branding logos provide understated embellishment to the garment.

The jersey features the Mamba wordmark prominently displayed on the chest in a bold block font. Paying tribute to Gigi Bryant's legacy, the number 2 is embroidered beneath the Mamba font, adding a personal touch. Additionally, the Kobe logo and Nike swoosh are positioned at the top corner of the jersey for branding. On the back of the jersey, Gigi Bryant's name is displayed above her jersey number.

The jersey pack will appear on May 1, 2024, at 8:30 p.m local time.

More details about Nike Kobe 8 Protro Mambacita

Along with the jersey pack, an iteration of Kobe's signature sneaker Kobe Protro will come. Kobe's widow Vanessa Bryant wrote on Instagram regarding the shoe,

"On 5.1 we celebrate Gianna “Gigi” Bryant’s 18th birthday and the transformational impact she had on highlighting women’s sports with the release of the Kobe 8 Protro ‘Mambacita."

Nike introduced the female sneakers, writing:

"The Kobe 8 Protro 'Mambacita' honours Gianna "Gigi" Bryant and the joy she brought to basketball and athletes around the world. Arriving on her 18th birthday, the colourway is inspired by her youth basketball team's uniform while the butterfly pattern nods to Gigi's transformational impact on the game."

The sneakers incorporate the black and white color palette, aligning with the Mambacita theme. On the white upper, the sneaker features butterfly motifs in black, presenting playful, feminine aesthetics.

The sole system showcases a combination of black and white accents, forming a curved structure. Notably, the heel tab exhibits a unique design. Positioned on the white heel tab are Gigi Bryant's name and the number 2, adding a personalized touch to honor Gigi Bryant.

The brand remembers Gianna, saying:

"Personal touches, like Gigi's name and number on the heel, remind you to play with joy, curiosity and competitiveness while never taking any opportunity for granted, just like Gigi. And when it's time to step on the court, the golden "Mambacita" heart and wings let you carry Gigi's passion for sport into the future."

The golden swoosh and mamba logo add stylistic flairs to the shoe. The shoe is scheduled to be launched on May 1, 2024, with a price tag of $190.

Read more:

1) Adidas Predator 94 firm Ground cleats football boots: Features explored

2) 5 Best track pants to avail from Adidas

3) 7 Best Kevin Durant x Nike KD Sneakers of all time

4) 5 Best football boots for flat feet in 2024