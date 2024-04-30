Adidas Predator 94 firm Ground cleats football boots: Features explored 

The Adidas Predator 94 is a unique pair that quickly became a coveted lineup. In 2024, the shoe line will be celebrating its 30th anniversary, providing the opportunity to launch another pair.

The brand is preparing to launch the Adidas Predator 94 Firm Ground cleats, drawing inspiration from the OG sneaker. The lineup is enriched with rich history, and the cleats of the shoes are the most notable flair.

It all began with Craig Johnston, a former Liverpool player who retired to care for his sister's illness. During this time, he began experimenting with a rubber fin, which later caught the attention of Adidas, leading to its acquisition.

The first Adidas Predator featured a core black colorway and a ridged upper with crinkled leather eye stays, giving the shoe a luxurious appearance. The upcoming drop will mirror these signature flairs. The Adidas Predator 94 Firm Ground Cleats are set to be launched on May 7, 2024, with a price tag of $300.

Features of Adidas Predator 94 firm Ground cleats football boots

Adidas Predator has attained peak status due to its exceptional features. For many football fanatics today, this football shoe evokes nostalgia, reminiscent of memorable moments from various World Cups and Champion Leagues.

Launched in 1994, this year marks its 30th anniversary, a significant milestone in its history. To commemorate this occasion, the brand is releasing the Adidas Predator 94 Firm Ground Cleat, drawing inspiration from the original design.

Adidas introduced the shoe by saying—

"Wind back the soccer clock in these adidas Predator 94 cleats. Their design mimics the look of the original, 1994-launched cleat, but their Fusionskin leather upper brings the feel right up to date. Turn them over to see those iconic Predator eyes staring back at you from the full-length Controlframe 2.0 outsole. There are only 1,994 of these limited-collection cleats so get ready to pounce."

The Adidas Predator football cleats, adorned in core black and cloud white, faithfully replicate the OG model. With a fusion skin leather upper dominating in core black, the shoe exudes the essence of its predecessor. Notably, the rubber ridges on the front part of the upper stand out, mirroring the distinctive appearance of the original Adidas Predator boot.

The eye stays of these cleats showcase a distinct crinkled leather pattern, reminiscent of the OG shoe, adding a touch of luxury to the design. The cloud white stripes, meticulously attached with stitches, gracefully extend from the eye stays to the midsole, further enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the cleats.

The outsole of the Adidas Predator shoes boasts another distinctive feature with its triangle cleats, adding to the shoe's overall appeal. These transparent cleats provide excellent traction on the field. Additionally, the outsole is adorned with blue and red accents, featuring the Predator word mark, further enhancing the shoe's design.

The branding of these shoes is prominent on the upper, particularly on the toe case. The iconic adidas mountain logo is featured in a red accent on the black ridges of the shoe. Additionally, the Predator word mark is displayed prominently on the tongue. The sleek lace system allows for easy adjustments, ensuring a comfortable fit for wearers.

The Adidas Predator 94 shoes are scheduled to be launched on May 7, 2024, at 7 a.m. GMT, and will be available at the Adidas store.

