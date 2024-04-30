History of Adidas Gazelles: Launch date, uses, and more features explored

Adidas Gazelle, renowned as one of the top trainer shoes in modern times, boasts a rich and storied history. Introduced in 1966, the shoe drew inspiration from the Olympiade model and initially served as a training shoe.

Over time, it evolved into a highly sought-after street-style icon. Today, the Adidas Gazelle holds significance not only in the realms of fashion but also in sports. Its sleek design, comfortable heel tab, and T-toe overlays contribute to its desirability among enthusiasts across various domains.

The history of Adidas Gazelles and the features

Gazelle's development was made possible by Adidas' designs for Olympiade model in 1960. It boasted distinctive features such as the ripple sole and toe overlays. Around 1965-66, the shoe underwent an upgrade, resulting in the first design of the Adidas Gazelle. This red prototype marked the inception of the iconic Gazelle shoe, a design that endured and evolved over time.

The shoe was available in two distinct colorways: red and blue. The red version was tailored for handball, featuring a transparent herringbone outsole with a non-slip tread. Meanwhile, the blue iteration was designed for training purposes, boasting a padded ankle, kangaroo upper, micro-grip sole, and foot-form tongue, among other features.

In 1968, the shoe underwent another upgrade, featuring a white heel tab in place of the shoe horn heel. Additionally, it incorporated a micro-cell sole for enhanced performance.

Gary Aspden, the consultant of Adidas said in an interview with the Complex—

"The profile, the 'T' toe overlay, and the contrast of the white stripes against brightly colored suede laid the foundations for so many shoes in the years that followed. At their time of release, they pushed the envelope on color when it came to training shoes. The dyed suede was far more vibrant than colored leather."

By 1970, the shoe had gained popularity and become a favorite in pop culture. During this time, the brand experimented with the shoe's design, adding features like a soft heel to protect the Achilles tendon, along with a vinyl foot-forming tongue.

In 1972, the Adidas Gazelle received further updates, including a hexagonal outsole, which remains a distinctive feature in modern iterations.

In the 1980s, the Adidas Gazelle became extremely popular in the UK. With its durable construction, including a four-year lifespan, it became synonymous with affordability, particularly in North England. The release of the Gazelle Grun further solidified its status as a hit across England.

By the 1990s, the shoe had become a staple in pop culture, worn by celebrities ranging from the Spice Girls to David Baddiel.

Regarding the popularity of the Gazelle, Gary Aspden further told to the Complex—

"I love those images of Mick [Jagger] and Keith [Richards] from the Rolling Stones wearing Gazelles in the early ‘70s. Another good image is Michael Jackson with his Afro and Gazelles in the Jackson 5 days. On a quirkier note, Arnold from the TV show Diff'rent Strokes wore them. It wasn't confined to a male audience, either. They became standard issue for supermodels in the ‘90s. Kate Moss wore them religiously, and there is that great shot of Helena Christensen nude with nothing but Gazelles on."

The Adidas Gazelle shoe lineup has amassed a wide range of collections over the years. Collaborations with major brands have brought forth several noteworthy collections. For instance, the partnership with the Japanese label Yohji Yamamoto resulted in the Y3 shoes, featuring a suede upper and incorporating the Sashiko technique, making it one of the standout Gazelle iterations.

While the original models remain popular even today, iterations such as the "Starta" or collaborations with other brands attract attention and admiration.

