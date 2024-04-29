Air Huarache 20Y24 x Patta "Saffron Quartz/Sand Drift" sneaker: Features explored

In collaboration with Patta, Nike is bringing Air Huarache 20Y24, a fusion of Nike Pegasus and Air Huarache. This collaboration also includes a running capsule collection.

Since 2006, Patta and Nike have teamed up to release various iterations of the Air Max 1 and Air Max Plus. The Amsterdam-based label Patta previously collaborated with the FC Barcelona team, and the trio launched a football kit with royal blue and red apparel elements.

The Air Huarache 20Y24, dressed in saffron quartz and sand drift, is set to be released on May 2, 2024, with a retail price of $160.

Feature analysis of Air Huarache 20Y24 x Patta "Saffron Quartz/Sand Drift" sneaker

Nike and Patta continue their longstanding collaboration with the launch of the running capsule collection, which includes the highly anticipated Air Huarache 20Y24. Through their partnership, both brands celebrate diversity across cultures, ages, and races.

Regarding the collaboration, Nike said in the press release,

"The line embraces the distinctive attitudes of Nike and Patta, balancing an exploration of performance running with elevated lifestyle pieces while encouraging the next generation of runners to unlock their full potential and acknowledging those who laid the foundation for their pursuits."

It further says,

"That speaks to the heart of the Patta Running Team’s mission: inspiring athletes with different backgrounds and ambitions to come together as a group; help each other over the finish line; see new places; and, most importantly, have fun."

The Air Huarache 20Y24 is the amalgamation of two iconic Nike shoes - Air Huarache and Pegasus. Dressed in a saffron quartz color, the shoe blends lifestyle and performance.

The sole unit takes inspiration from Nike Pegasus and incorporates a subtle arch. The white midsole incorporates fresh foam, providing better responsiveness. On the other hand, the upper is constructed of mesh material.

Describing the features of Air Huarache 20Y24 sneakers, the brand states,

"The inner sleeve works with adjustable straps to help provide containment and stability for changing terrain. With these easy adjustments, it provides a fit that feels nearly custom. Airy mesh and responsive React foam channel your favorite aspects of the classic Peg to help keep every step comfortable."

One of the notable features of the sneaker is its pull tab, which was inspired by the Nike Pegasus, while the adjustable strap continues the Huarache legacy.

Along with the sneakers, the collaboration brings an assortment of clothing pieces, including tee shirts, zip tops, leggings, shorts, varsity jackets, racing suits, rigs, full-sleeve jackets, etc.

The t-shirts are the simplest element in the collection, appearing in black, pink, and yellow colorways. The co-branding with a Patta word mark and swoosh on the chest celebrates the collaboration, while the simple illustration of the Patta logo rounds off the look.

Another coveted clothing piece is the 1/2 zip-top, crafted from black jacquard fabric. This snuggly-fitting top features the X pattern inspired three crosses Patta logo on the front side, and the light, breathable fabric provides comfort during the heavy run.

The apparel collection is introduced by the brand,

"Designed to bridge the gap between performance and lifestyle, each top in the Nike x Patta Running Team collection is made with elevated details and breathable fabric in modern, movement-friendly fits."

The Patta x Nike running capsule is set to launch on May 2, 2024. The Air Huarache 20Y24 will be available for $160, while the apparel set collection will range from $60 to $600.

