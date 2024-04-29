ASAP ROCKY x PUMA motorsports-inspired capsule collection launch: Features explored

The news of a collaboration between ASAP Rocky and Puma was first announced in October 2023. The duo is preparing another sports-inspired capsule collection, comprising nine elements.

After the collaboration between Puma and F1, ASAP Rocky joined them and became the creative director for the duo. The Purple Swag singer is the key person responsible for the design and marketing. In November 2023, ASAP Rocky x Puma unveiled its debut collection, which included a balaclava, hoodie, etc.

In the coming days, the collaboration is bringing a pair of sneakers, a seatbelt tee, sweatpants, a sweatshirt, gloves, a padded balaclava, and a distressed balaclava. The collection is slated to be launched on May 3, 2024.

Features analysis of ASAP ROCKY x PUMA motorsports-inspired capsule collection launch

On November 17, 2023, ASAP Rocky unleashed his debut collection in collaboration with Puma and F1, blending sports fashion with street style. Through this union, Puma emphasized the creative prowess of the singer and his skill to bring out unique fashion elements for F1 fans.

The brand announced the collaboration news by saying,

"Sports company PUMA and music artist, creative, and designer A$AP Rocky have officially announced a long-term creative partnership. Rooted in the motorsport business, A$AP Rocky will serve as the Creative Director for the category with a focus on the intersection of the sport and streetwear. Rocky will focus his energy and efforts on PUMA’s new partnership with F1, developing bespoke capsules designed by him, that will influence the brand’s seasonal design directions moving forward."

The upcoming collection includes the Inhale OG sneakers along with other clothing pieces. The "Summer melon/high-risk red" colorway blends the beige shade with red, creating a subtle color palette.

The Puma Inhale shoe, originally released in 2000, has been a coveted running shoe among runners. The breathable technique helps the wearer keep their feet fresh and healthy. Also, it became a streetwear staple.

On the beige upper, the sneakers feature a mesh upper, accompanied by synthetics and textiles. The molded TPU design on the upper adds a notable flair to the sneaker. The red and white gradient Puma form stripe added vibrancy to the subtle color tone.

The midsole is structured with CMEVA technology, creating a comfortable feeling for the wearer. The outsole is quite lucrative, with a sculpted rubber sole. The co-branding can be seen on the insole, while the heel tab and tongue carry the Puma logo in a red hue.

Puma shared its agenda with ASAP Rocky for 2024 by saying,

"In 2024, Rocky will focus his creative attention on several Grand Prix races beginning in Miami. These collections have been concepted and designed by him in partnership with the PUMA and F1 teams. He will curate activations at each of the races and serve as the creative director for all of the marketing efforts surrounding these collections. "

Apart from the sneakers, the collection includes the seatbelt tee, which is crafted in cotton with seatbelt illustrations on the front and back. Three colorways—Yellow Pow, Rosso Corsa, and Puma Black—will be available in the collection.

The price points of these nine elements are stated below,

PUMA Sweatshirt - $240

Puma Sweatpants - $200

Puma XL Driving Gloves - $75

Puma Padded Balaclava - $100

Puma Distressed Balaclava - $75

Puma Men's seatbelt tee shirt - $75

Puma Inhale OG Sneakers - $120

All the elements will be launched at the Puma store on May 3, 2024, at 7 p.m. GMT.

