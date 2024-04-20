5 best sportswear sneaker collaborations launched in April 2024 

Sneaker collaborations with different brands have become a notable trend in recent years. The idea of sneaker collaboration is not a new-age strategy as most of the sneaker brands have been practicing this trend to garner more traction.

In April 2024, a gamut of sneaker collaborations can be seen from brands such as Nike, Asics, Puma, Adidas, etc. It might be overwhelming to find sneaker collaborations for April so the Sportskeeda team has cherry-picked some of them, which are listed below.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion. We might have missed some of the sneaker collaborations. Let us know about them in the comment section.

The sneaker collaborations of April, 2024

The best sneaker collaborations of April are:

Puma x NBA 2K

Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 1000

Kyrie Irving and Anta Kai

Adidas x The Bathing Ape

The Project Rock x Under Armour

1) Puma x NBA 2K

Puma x NBA 2K sneakers ( Image via Puma)

April 4 saw the launch of the shoe partnership between NBA 2K, a video game franchise based on the NBA, and German sportswear mogul Puma. In this collaboration, the labels brought two different sneakers, featuring the classic suede model and the first signature of Skoot Handerson.

Dressed in black, the sneakers are constructed with rubber outsole and synthetic midsole. The inclusion of Profoam features at the midsole increases the cushioning experience of the wearer. The upper features textile, mesh, and synthetics while the fluo green brings the contrast in predominantly black. The color gradation at the midsole enhances its charm. In the Puma retail store, this shoe is retailing for $110.

Another iteration of the same sneaker collaboration can be seen on its classic suede sneakers with a predominately black upper. The Puma form strip is hued with a color gradation from yellow to green, mirroring the quirkiness. This sneaker is available at the store for $85.

2) Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 1000

Another sneaker collaboration in April underscores the new makeover of the Joe Freshgoods' 1000 sneaker in "Pirate black/ nutmeg" color, which was released in 1999. The New Balance 1000 lineup set the trend in the contemporary years with its futuristic and luxurious flairs, mirroring an upgraded street-style fashion.

The "Pirate black/ nutmeg" iteration pays homage to the 1000 sneaker line, featuring Abzorb cushioning at the heel and forefoot. The upper is constructed with black mesh, layered with bronze-hued leather.

The lacing system and eye stay enhance the Y2K fashion. The sneaker was released in the second week of April but now it is sold out. The retail price of the sneaker was $160.

3) Kyrie Irving x Anta Kai

Kyrie Irving joined the force of Anta Kai, a Chinese sportswear brand, after departing from Nike and creating his debut lineup, Anta Kai 1. On April 19, two new iterations from Kyrie Irving's Playoff lineup, Playoff Navy and Playoff white were released.

The Playoff white sneaker features a papyrus white upper, neon lotus petal pink, and green grass tints, complimented with golden color. On the other hand, the navy counterpart is dressed in deep-sea blue, continuing the similar flairs of the white colorway.

The closure strap on the forefoot is a notable flair of the shoes while the hieroglyph fonts at the back embark on the meaningful quote of " mastering your craft". The shoe is available at the store for $125.

4) Adidas x The Bathing Ape

Adidas and the Bathing Ape sneaker collaboration brings two new iterations in 1st Camo Green and 1st Camo Yellow. Taking inspiration from the Lawsuit model from 1998, these two shoes have been painted camo colorway.

Adidas n Bape sneakers garnered appreciation as a streetwear staple and to underscore the flairs of the retro model, these new makeovers etched the stitched tri stripes in white, complementing the suede upper and rubber sole unit.

The brands released the sneakers on April 16 with a price tag of $150. However, the brands will select buyers via a lottery system.

Read more: Converse All-Star BB Shift CX sneakers: Features explored

5) The Project Rock x Under Armour

The Project Rock x Under Armour sneakers

Red-colored trainers from the Project Rock and Under Armour shoe partnership are part of a capsule collection from the same project.

The inclusion of UA HOVR cushioning provides a cushy feeling during the training sessions while it pushes the feet forward. The TPU heel clip, another notable element of the sneaker, provides stability and support to the feet.

The sneakers are crafted with a rubber outsole and the toe cap provides extra protection during HIT workout. The sneaker is available at Under Armour for $160.

Apart from this five sneaker collaborations, which have already been released, some are slated to be released. The sneaker collaboration of New Balance with Kawhi Leonard will be released on April 25, coming with two colorways.

Read more: 8 Best workout shoes for women in 2024

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback