New colorways and designs of New Balance sneakers are released periodically and sneaker enthusiasts look out for their monthly releases.

New Balance sneakers have risen in popularity in the last few years, with the brand recording $6.5 billion in annual sales in 2023, a significant increase from 2022.

With brand campaigns featuring elite athletes from all over the world, the 'Dad Shoe' brand has established itself as a leading manufacturer of sports footwear.

1.The WRPD runner

The The WRPD runner (Image via New Balance)

According to New Balance, this iteration of the WRPD runner, released on April 1, 2024, combines exaggerated proportions and minimalist restraints. The sneakers feature purple suede overlays on black knitted designs with the sculpted and wavy outsole set in black and grey. The brand logo is placed in white, rhyming with the heel tab.

The sneakers reportedly feature full-length FuelCell midsoles to deliver a propulsive feel to the runner while the overall design is a modern take on New Balance classics.

The New Balance sneakers sell for $149.99 on the brand’s website.

2. Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 1000

The Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 1000 (Image via New Balance)

This model, released on April 19, 2024, is an iteration of the 1000 originally released in 1999. According to the brand, the design pays homage to Y2K, luxury, and streetwear—elements that redefined the fashion landscape.

The sneakers feature an open-knit black mesh upper in black, overlayed by bronze leather. Other details include an embroidered ‘1000’, ‘JFG’ branding on the sides, white flame graphics on the tongue and a lowercase ‘jfg’ badge on the heel.

The New Balance sneakers are currently sold out on the brand’s website, but interested sneakerheads can sign up on the site to be notified when they are available.

3. NB Numeric 480

The NB Numeric 480 (Image via New Balance)

According to New Balance, the Numeric 480, released on April 22, 2024, is inspired by the styles worn by skaters in the 80s and 90s.

The white and purple sneakers feature perforations on the toe cap, ‘N’ branding, heel tabs, and outsoles set in purple to accent the predominantly white silhouette.

The New Balance sneakers reportedly feature FuelCell foam to deliver a propulsive feel to running and a reinforced toecap for skating. They sell for $99.99 on the brand’s website.

4. New Balance 1000

The New Balance 1000 (Image via New Balance)

According to New Balance, this silhouette reissued, on April 24, 2024, gives a new interpretation to the 1999 classic. The brand describes this model as embodying the original design with new detailing like silver and black inverted mesh uppers and synthetic overlays.

Other details include soles with ABZORB cushioning at the heel and forefoot and Stability Web midfoot shanks.

The New Balance sneakers sell for $149.99 on the brand’s website.

5. MSFTSrep x New Balance 0.01

The MSFTSrep x New Balance 0.01 (Image via New Balance)

This silhouette is the brainchild of MSFTSrep, Jaden Smith’s clothing brand, in collaboration with New Balance. Set to be released on April 26, 2024, the black and white model uses designs inspired by the Fibonacci sequence and sacred geometry, blending the classic New Balance design with a contemporary style.

Other details of the sneakers include oversized outsoles and insoles, a lace-up closure, and a court-inspired low-top silhouette. These New Balance sneakers are sold for $109.99 on the brand's website.

