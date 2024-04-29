7 Best cricket shoes to invest in 2024

Selecting a perfect cricket shoe needs certain consideration as the footwear is one of the elements that influence the overall performance. A wrongly fitted or uncomfortable shoe not only diminishes efficiency but also increases the susceptibility to injuries over time.

The outsole construction creates variation in the cricket shoes. Some feature metal spikes while others boast rubber spikes, which can be differed in their size as well. With a better understanding of the role in-game, one must choose the cricket shoe as a bowler and batter demand different types of shoes.

Apart from that, the surface of the pitch also matters. The grass field would need shoes with spike while simple cricket trainers can work well on the synthetic or indoor pitches.

Disclaimer: The article reflects solely the writer's opinion. We might have missed some of the brands. Let us know them in the comments.

Some of the best cricket shoes to invest in 2024

It might be overwhelming to choose a perfect pair of cricket shoes. So, the Sportskeeda team has cherry-picked some of them which are listed below.

Asics Gel-Peake 2 shoes

Puma 24 FH Rubber shoes

New Balance CK4040 Shoes

Adidas 22YDS Spikes

Paynter V Pimple

Kookaburra Vex

GM KRYOS

1) Asics Gel-Peake 2 shoes

Asics Gel-Peake 2 shoes ( Image via Asics)

The Asics Gel Peake 2 shoes incorporate synthetic leather, providing better support to the midfoot to the wearer. The sculpted rubber outsole enables the shoe to play in both indoors and outdoors. This cricket shoe also features magnificent flexible grooves to improve their flexibility and provide sportspersons with fewer possibilities of tumbling.

Price: $109 (The Best Cricket store, Cricketershop)

2) Puma 24 FH Rubber shoes

Puma 24 FH Rubber shoes ( Image via Best Cricket Store)

With EVA technology in its midsole and commendable grip on its outsole, these Puma shoes remain in high demand. This also features the best pivot points that as per the brand, help in quick movements. Along with the Puma Formstripes and soft upper, this cricket shoe incorporates rubber spikes, which are recommended for hard wickets and turf-type sports.

Price: $99 (Best Cricket Store)

3) New Balance CK4040 Shoes

New Balance CK4040 Shoes ( Image via New Balance)

These elite-level New Balance shoes are specially designed for fast bowlers with Fuel Cell foam in its midsole added with an extra layer of cushioning to facilitate the capability of bowlers to run. And the nylon strap prevents them from propelling down or slipping on the ground.

Price: $140.00 ( Amazon, all-rounder cricket)

4) Adidas 22YDS Spikes

Adidas 22YDS Spikes ( Image via Cricket Zone USA)

Adidas 22YDS features metal spikes, supporting the quick movement of the agile players. Best-tailored shoes for every type of cricketer. The addition of Climacool technology offers comfort and freshness during long games, making it a coveted shoe among cricket enthusiasts. The Midsole furnishes more stability and softness so it turns out to be the lightest shoes to wear.

Price: $134 (Cricketzone USA)

5) Paynter V Pimple

Paynter V Pimple ( Image via best Cricket store)

For every type of cricketer, Payntr has designed one of the most incredible shoes ever that even look fancy and lavish. As the 2024 season started, the brand buzzed the cricket shoe industry by launching its popular Payntr V range in white and red with both the alternatives of spike and pimples.

Some of its great features involve Toe protection, more padding around the ankle, a spike formation in the Tpu outsole, and many more. Interested individuals can easily buy them from their official website.

Price: $49 (Best Cricket Store)

6) Kookaburra Vex

Kookaburra Vex (Image via Best Cricket Store)

The cricket shoe is a highly progressive and innovative one that offers unmatched traction. It also supports the heels to assist stability. another flair of the shoe is its advanced lacing system using Q lock technology and extra comfort, molded well with padded ankle.

Price: $89 (Best Cricket Store)

7) GM KRYOS All Rounder

GM KRYOS All Rounder ( Image via Best Cricket store)

The kind of shoes that ensure full-on comfort and prefer a sock-like fit. With its sleek and athletic design, these also include knitted mesh for great flexibility. The EVA midsole and TPU outsole inclusion make the shoe comfortable, reducing the fatigueness with midfoot shank.

Price: $59 (The Best Cricket Store)

Choosing the cricket shoes based on the requirement is a witty choice. Apart from these shoes, Adidas Adi Power Vector, and New Balance CK20, are some of the other recommended shoes for cricket.