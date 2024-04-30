5 Best track pants to avail from Adidas

Track pants are an essential wardrobe staple, offering a combination of comfort, versatility, and style. Crafted from soft and breathable fabrics like cotton or polyester, these pants provide maximum comfort during activities or leisure wear.

With loose or tapered legs, track pants allow for unrestricted movement during physical activities such as exercising, jogging, or any other sports. Additionally, they offer protection from cold temperatures and come with convenient features like elastic waistbands and zippered pockets.

If you are looking for options to upgrade your track pants collection, Adidas' collection can meet your preferences while providing efficiency and comfort.

Some of the best Adidas track pants to invest in 2024

The team has selected some of the best track pants from Adidas based on a range of factors, such as comfort, material, and pricing.

Adicolor Woven Firebird

Adicolor 3-stripes pants

The Cargo pants

Tiro 24 Training pants

Trackstand Cyclic pants

1) Adicolor Woven Firebird

The Adicolor Woven Firebird pants offer both comfort and style, featuring side pockets and elastic cuffs for a relaxed yet fashionable look. Combining elements of classic style with a contemporary edge, these track pants epitomize modern fashion.

Adicolor Woven Firebird track pants (Image via adidas)

Crafted from woven fabric, they boast enhanced aesthetic appeal, elevating their iconic status. With a fresh silhouette designed for versatility, these pants are tailored to be worn indoors or outdoors, according to personal preference, making them a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

Price: $70

2) Adicolor 3-stripes pants

These slim-fit pants exude a rich and elegant aesthetic, perfect for activities that demand comfort, whether it's strolling the streets or hitting the gym. The Adidas pants stand out as the ideal choice for those seeking both style and functionality.

Adicolor 3-stripes track pants (Image via Adidas)

Crafted with care, they feature cotton sourced through the Better Cotton Initiative, ensuring sustainability through the mass balance method. Available in a versatile color range including Gray Heather, Night Indigo, and black, these 3-stripes pants offer a wide selection to suit individual preferences.

Price: $70

3) The cargo pants

The ingenious fusion of cargo pants and track pants represents the epitome of contemporary style. What sets these pants apart is their use of entirely recycled materials, contributing to the reduction of plastic waste and promoting sustainability.

The Cargo Track pants (image via Adidas)

Designed with meticulous attention to detail, they feature ankle zips, tapered legs, and cargo pockets with rivets, blending functionality with urban flair. Crafted from durable materials enhanced with AERO READY technology, these pants ensure both longevity and performance, making them a versatile choice for any modern wardrobe.

Price: $60

4) Tiro 24 Training pants

The Tiro 24 Training pants stand out as one of Adidas' bestsellers, meticulously crafted to enhance performance during training sessions. These pants prioritize comfort, ensuring athletes can maintain their concentration during intensive drills.

TIRO 24 TRAINING PANTS ( Image via Adidas)

Fabricated with double-knit, durable material, they are built to withstand long-term use with ease, making them a reliable choice for athletes. The zip pockets are thoughtfully designed to securely hold essentials, eliminating any distractions during workouts.

With the Tiro 24 Training pants, athletes can train with confidence, knowing they have the support they need to excel.

Price: $50

5) Trackstand Cyclic pants

The Trackstand Cyclic pants by Adidas offer a blend of functionality and style, making them ideal for both casual rides and spin classes. With snap-adjustable hems, these pants keep the cuffs clear of chains, ensuring a hassle-free cycling experience.

Trackstand Cyclic pants ( Image via Adidas)

Featuring an elastic waistband and crafted from 100% recycled polyester, they offer a comfortable and sustainable option for cyclists. Additionally, these pants are equipped with Adidas' WIND.RDY technology, which protects from the chill while maintaining breathability.

With their trendsetting design and performance-enhancing features, the Trackstand Cyclic pants are a must-have for any cycling enthusiast.

Price: $100

In addition to classic track pants, Adidas offers a range of eye-catching designs that champion comfort. One notable example is the Adidas x Farm Rio Tiro, which boasts vibrant and colorful prints that appeal particularly to women, adding a bold and energetic flair to their wardrobe.

Another coveted option is the Adicolor SST track pants, showcasing the brand's iconic style with a modern twist. These pants are highly sought after for their timeless design and versatility, making them a favorite among fashion enthusiasts.

