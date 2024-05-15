What is the latest Under Armour Neolast sportswear tee material? Composition, features, and more explored

On May 13, 2024, Under Armour premiered its first Neolast sportswear, the Vanish Pro Training tee. To meet athletes' demands, this tee is designed with the Neolast polymer, making the tee shirt more stretchable.

One of the most innovative sportswear brands, Under Armour, collaborated with Celanese Corporation for this innovation and has created its first product using Neolast polymer. This groundbreaking Neolast sportswear is crafted with durable material, improving the overall lifespan of the clothes, while the recyclable materials take care of sustainability.

The Under Armour Vanish Pro Training Short Sleeve tee shirt, the first product from the Neolast fabric, is retailing on the website with a price tag of $40.

Under Armour's latest Neolast sportswear is a step toward fashion sustainability

Under Armour has been a revolutionary sportswear brand since 1996, and its innovative 'Shorty' tee shirt created the buzz back then. The shirt was structured in a cropped design, which made it a standout piece. On the other hand, the faster sweat-soaking technology was a groundbreaking innovation in contemporary times.

Since then, the brand has contributed a gamut of sportswear elements, catering to a diverse audience. Neolast sportswear was another innovation of the brand, intending to offer more stretchable, durable, and comfortable sportswear shortly. The recyclable features of the elements promote fashion sustainability.

The collaborative effort between Under Armour and Celanese brought out the Neolast sportswear which is formulated with elastomer polymers, which is known as the sustainable power stretch performance material.

The Sr. Director, Product of Under Armour, John Hardy III, commented:

"We took a minimalist approach to the design of this shirt, eliminating distractions for the athlete and opting for classic lines that allow the NEOLAST™ material to shine. The Vanish Pro tee’s durable material will not only increase its lifespan, it will offer consistent fit and stretch throughout the garment’s life.

"We’re proud to have developed the first apparel with this innovation and are excited about bringing more performance garments that utilize the future of stretch to athletes everywhere," he continued.

The Vanish Pro tees are made of Neolast fabric, a replacement for elastane. Through this, the brand commits to eliminating 75% of spandex by 2030. It features solvent-free properties, making the fabric more recyclable while discarding any hazardous chemicals that are used in making Spandex.

Kyle Blakely, Senior Vice President, Innovation, Development, and Testing, Under Armour, felt proud and shared:

“At Under Armour, our innovation heritage inspires us to relentlessly pursue better performing gear that is better for the athlete and planet. Part of the beauty of this material innovation is the value we’ve been able to add by taking things away."

Kyle shared the distinctive features of the Vanish Pro tee shirt and further plans for the future:

The Vanish Pro is a highly durable, performance stretch tee made without elastane or solvents - and it’s just the beginning of NEOLAST™’s potential. We look forward to introducing this revolutionary performance fiber across additional product lines as we work to scale it and evolve the broader industry landscape."

The very first product from Neolast Sportswear is a black tee shirt featuring the logo on the chest, accented in white. They are available at the store for both male and female sections. One can obtain the short-sleeved Vanis Pro tee shirt for $40.

Read more:

1) Dwayne Johnson debuts his Project Rock x Under Armor Underground sneaker and apparel collection

2) 8 Best Under Armour Curry sneakers to avail in 2024

3) ASAP ROCKY x PUMA motorsports-inspired capsule collection launch: Features explored

4) 6 luxury GnA athleisure items to avail in 2024