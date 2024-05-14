8 Best Under Armour Curry sneakers to avail in 2024 

Under Armour Curry sneakers were created in partnership with NBA MVP Stephen Curry. The Curry brand was launched in 2020 as a purpose-led performance brand. The brand's mission was to ensure that every young person has equal access to sports followed by amazing performance. Under Armour Curry sneakers are good for basketball matches as they have amazing grip and are lightweight.

Stephen Curry took some time to launch the perfect sneaker with Under Armour. In his initial basketball days, he suffered many ankle injuries, hence he wanted to come up with a collection of basketball shoes that could enhance the performance of young players and reduce injuries due to amazing grip.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few products. Please let us know in the comments.

8 must-have Under Armour Curry sneakers

Unisex Curry Flow 10 'Unicorn & Butterfly' Basketball Shoes

Unisex Curry Flow 10 'Father To Son' Basketball Shoes

Unisex Curry 1 Low FloTro Basketball Shoes

Unisex Curry 4 Low FloTro Basketball Shoes

Unisex Curry 2 Splash Party Basketball Shoes

Unisex Curry 11 'Mouthguard' Basketball Shoes

Unisex Curry 4 Low FloTro 'Curry Camp' Basketball Shoes

Unisex Curry 2 Low FloTro Basketball Shoes

1) Unisex Curry Flow 10 'Unicorn & Butterfly' Basketball Shoes

Unisex Curry Flow 10 'Unicorn & Butterfly' Basketball Shoes (Image via Under Armour)

The Unisex Curry Flow 10 "Unicorn & Butterfly" basketball shoes offer dreamlike style without sacrificing performance. This shoe boasts a breathable design with a mix of pink, black, and gray for a colorful look. It's perfect for players who want to express their unique personalities on and off the court.

Price: $160 on Under Armour's official website

2) Unisex Curry Flow 10 'Father To Son' Basketball Shoes

Unisex Curry Flow 10 'Father To Son' Basketball Shoes (Image via Under Armour)

The Unisex Curry Flow 10 "Father To Son" basketball shoes are designed for comfort and performance. They feature a UA WARP upper for control during movement, a half-bootie lining for a snug fit, and a TPE-blend sock liner for energy return. UA Flow cushioning makes them lightweight and bouncy, while an internal shank adds stability. The outsole provides a good court feel for quick cuts and stops.

Price: $160 on Under Armour's official website

Read more: Adidas Rivalry 86 Low “Better Scarlet” sneakers

3) Unisex Curry 1 Low FloTro Basketball Shoes

Unisex Curry 1 Low FloTro Basketball Shoes (Image via Under Armour)

The Unisex Curry 1 Low FloTro Basketball Shoes are designed for lightweight comfort and stability on the court. They feature a breathable knit upper with supportive TPU films, a plush collar and sockliner for comfort, a built-in shank for midfoot stability, and UA Flow cushioning technology for a light, bouncy feel and great grip.

Price: $130 on Under Armour's official website

4) Unisex Curry 4 Low FloTro Basketball Shoes

Unisex Curry 4 Low FloTro Basketball Shoes (Image via Under Armour)

The Under Armour Curry 4 Low FloTro basketball shoes are designed for agility on the court. They're lightweight and breathable with a supportive upper and have plush cushioning for comfort. The built-in shank and grippy outsole will help you change direction and stop quickly.

Price: $130 on Under Armour's official website

5) Unisex Curry 2 Splash Party Basketball Shoes

Unisex Curry 2 Splash Party Basketball Shoes (Image via Under Armour)

Unisex Under Armour Curry 2 Splash Party Basketball Shoes are built for explosive performance on the court. They're lightweight and breathable for a quick feel, and supportive features like the external heel counter and shanks keep your foot locked in during sharp cuts and jumps. The responsive cushioning adds to this by providing a springy feel for powerful movements.

Price: $150 on Under Armour's official website

6) Unisex Curry 11 'Mouthguard' Basketball Shoes

Unisex Curry 11 'Mouthguard' Basketball Shoes (Image via Under Armour)

Unisex Under Armour Curry 11 "Mouthguard" Basketball Shoes are designed for lightweight performance with supportive features. The UA IntelliKnit upper is breathable and comfortable, while the external heel counter and various shanks provide stability for explosive movements. Dual-density UA Flow cushioning offers a light, bouncy feel with great court grip.

Price: $160 on Under Armour's official website

7) Unisex Curry 4 Low FloTro 'Curry Camp' Basketball Shoes

Unisex Curry 4 Low FloTro 'Curry Camp' Basketball Shoes (Image via Under Armour)

Unisex Under Armour Curry 4 Low FloTro "Curry Camp" Basketball Shoes are designed for lightweight agility on the court. The breathable knit upper is comfortable and supportive, while the plush collar and sockliner provide cushioning. A built-in shank and grippy outsole enhance stability and court feel for quick cuts and stops.

Price: $130 on Under Armour's official website

8) Unisex Curry 2 Low FloTro Basketball Shoes

Unisex Curry 2 Low FloTro Basketball Shoes (Image via Under Armour)

Under Curry 2 Low FloTro basketball shoes are one of the Under Armour Curry sneakers that are all about quick moves on the court. They're lightweight and breathable, but still supportive thanks to a special knit upper with TPU films. Extra padding keeps your ankles comfy, and the shoe itself is designed to help you change direction and stop fast with a grippy sole and stable support.

Price: $130 on Under Armour's official website

Under Armour Curry sneakers offer a variety of options for basketball players seeking a balance of performance and style. With features like UA Flow cushioning for lightweight responsiveness and grippy outsoles for a superior court feel, these shoes can help elevate the game. Whether one prioritizes comfort, stability, or explosive movement, there's a Curry sneaker to match their playing style.

Read more: Nike Air Jordan 39 sneakers: Features explored