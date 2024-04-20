Dwayne Johnson debuts his Project Rock x Under Armor Underground sneaker and apparel collection

Dwayne Johnson's Project Rock and Under Armor recently launched its newest Underground collection, featuring both sneaker and apparel items. Following his recent appearance on the WWE stage, during which The Undertaker choked The Final Boss, Johnson finally debuted his newly crafted Under Armor line this April. He is also getting back into his various business endeavors from the previous month.

The Project Rock x Under Armor Underground collection was launched on April 18, 2024. It is currently available for purchase via the online stores of Under Armor. The sneakers in this collection come with a $160 price tag, with the apparel ranging between $65 and $160.

More details about Dwayne Johnson’s Project Rock x Under Armor Underground collection

Johnson's Project Rock and Under Armor entirely novel Underground Collection is comprised of the Project Rock 6 (PR6) shoes as its centerpiece. A red top that conforms to the wearer's foot for a precise fit is featured on these shoes, which have been designed to provide the wearer with the best possible level of performance during workouts.

The description of these PR6 sneakers on the brand’s website reads,

“The new PR6 features upgrades developed and put to the test by Dwayne Johnson. This new version of a community favorite is more supportive, comfortable, and stable than ever before.”

These athletic shoes are not only fashionable but also practical, as they have black embellishments on the tongue, heel, and laces, besides other striking details. The Rock's larger-than-life persona is reflected in every aspect, including the prominent placement of the Brahma Bull insignia on the vamp, the tongue tag, and the heel with that logo.

The trainer also combines advanced innovations from Under Armor, such as the TPU heel clips that provide additional equilibrium, the UA HOVR padding that allows for explosive returns, and the UA TriBase that enhances ground contact in order to provide improved grip during rigorous training sessions.

All of the key training wear pieces, such as a tank top, performance shorts, and a warm-up jacket, are included with the sneakers. These items are engineered to survive strenuous workouts and are designed to match The Rock's extreme approach to fitness.

The Men's Project Rock Warm Up Jacket is marked with a $160 price tag. This jacket features UA Storm technology that repels water without sacrificing breathability. The lightweight stretch-woven fabric delivers superior comfort and durability to the wearer. Furthermore, the 4-way stretch material moves better in every direction.

The Men's Project Rock Get To Work Sleeveless is priced at $45. This super-soft, cotton-blend fabric is likely to offer all-day comfort. Its 4-way stretch material moves better in every direction. Lastly, it has a classic racerback design for full range of motion.

Men's Project Rock Ultimate 5" Training Printed Shorts are accessible with a $65 price tag. These shorts are fashioned from an ultra-light, stretch-woven fabric that offers totally unrestricted movement.

Its material wicks sweat and dries quickly. Moreover, the mesh side panels lend added breathability. Lastly, the open hand pockets and secure zip-side pocket make it more practical for the wearer.

Interested readers and other Dwayne Johnson fans can take a closer look at the complete collection via the brand’s official site.

