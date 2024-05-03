Nike x Victor Wembanyama Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 "Apple Green and Black" sneakers: Features explored

Nike has finally announced the release date of Victor Wembanyama Air Zoom GT Hustle, one of the most anticipated sneakers. Victor Wembanyama a.k.a Wemby is renowned as the 'Alien', a nickname, which was given by LeBron for his extraordinary moves on the court, becoming his insignia.

A few months back, through a video campaign, the Oregon-based sporting apparel mogul, Nike, revealed the first look of the alien logo, incessantly hinting at Victor Wembanyama's first signature sneaker release.

Apart from the Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 " Apple Green and Black" sneaker, the Nike x Victor Wembanyama is releasing the 'Be Unique' tee shirt. These elements are scheduled to be launched on May 15, 2024.

Victor Wembanyama Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 "Apple Green and Black" incorporates the alien theme

Wembanyama, the French basketball player, became a renowned NBA superstar in no time for his eye-catching performance on the court. As a rookie player in the NBA, he displayed skills for the San Antonio Spurs and marked himself as the ROTY's nominee for the year 2024.

The relationship between Wemby and Nike is nothing new. Continuing his 'Alien' nickname, the brand revealed the logo of his signature sneaker. A crop circle with two eyes and swoosh, the video campaign was enough to hint at the upcoming drop.

The brand introduced the Victor Wembanyama Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 "Apple Green and Black" sneakers:

"Victor Wembanyama is not of this world. His mythical skills and sheer size are straight science fiction, as if they were imported from another planet. Since we’re all blessed with something that makes us unique, let's "Be Unique Every Day" and show it off in the GT Hustle 2.The chrome alien design on the heel nods to Wemby's "Alien" nickname and a matching Swoosh draws inspiration from the spacecrafts found in his favorite movie."

This iteration of Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 incorporates the black mesh upper. The green color scheme at the toe panel, mudguard, and heel tab adds mystical and alien aesthetics, aligning with Victor's theme.

The sole unit consists of the lemon green outsole and black midsole, adding a lucrative demeanor. The outsole of the Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 is structured with round-shaped traction pods in a herringbone pattern, embarking on the

Another notable flair of the sneaker is the silver and black swoosh. The alien logo is featured on the insole and heel tab, seamlessly aligned with Wembanyama's signature style.

More details about Victor Wembanyama's "Be Unique" tee shirt

Along with the sneakers, Nike x Wembanyama is launching a tee shirt. The brand said:

"Victor Wembanyama is one of a kind. Channel your inner alien and "Be Unique" every day in this classic tee. Extraterrestrial tones, ethereal ethos and galactic greens highlight a design that’s sure to daze and dazzle in your own, distinct Wemby-like way."

The tee shirt is accented in black tone, on which the fonts and graphics created the bold appeal. The geometric graphics on the sleeves and the large swoosh logo on the back along with the titular lettering finished off the whole look.

The price details:

Air Zoom G.T. Hustle 2 sneakers - $170

Be Unique tee shirt - $40

The collection will be available from May 15, 2024, at the Nike stores.

