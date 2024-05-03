Nike x Converse reveals the 2024 USA Skateboarding kit and footwear collection

The Nike x Converse collaboration brings another launch, named USA Skateboarding Kit. It consists of apparel and footwear. Alexis Sablone, the former Olympian, and the Converse CONS team rider designed the collection.

Previously, Sublone designed her signature shoe, Converse CONS As-1, which will be included in this collection, while the Nike SB Dunk is the other one. In the apparel set, the collection adds a crest, tank top, dungaree, etc. Two different colorways will be available for the apparel set.

The Nike x Converse USA Skateboarding Federation Kit is scheduled to be launched on July 18.

Nike x Converse USA Skateboarding Federation Kit features explored

Alexis Sablone has changed the idea of women in the skateboard realm. Not only she is a great skateboarder, but also her design and architectural prowesses have been appreciated by people. She studied architecture at Columbia University and blends her knowledge into skateboarding.

Last year, Sablone launched her first signature shoe in collaboration with Converse, named Converse AS-1 Pro. The shoe was structured to provide the best comfort to the skateboarder, infusing the cup sole for the first time in the Converse CONS line.

In the upcoming Nike x Converse USA Skateboarding Federation kit, Alexis Salone infuses American touches like rose, eagle, etc. Regarding the collection, she said:

"It never crossed my mind that I’d get to design federation kits. Then again, there was a point when I didn’t even think skate would be an Olympic sport. When I got the call to design the kits, I had a gut instinct that told me, ‘Of course. I’m a designer and a skater, and I competed in the Olympics. Why not? Who gets a chance to do that?’”

She continued:

"Sometimes when you begin a design, coming up with a narrative is helpful. For example, I thought about skateboarding’s roots in the United States. What’s that story? The crest is a simple way through graphic elements to express pride in a place."

The Nike x Converse collection features two pieces of footwear - Nike SB Dunk and Converse CONS AS- 1 Pro. For the Nike SB Dunk, she chooses the camo color palette and adds the chameleon effects on the shoe.

The upper is built in white while the bumpy, camo lining can be seen at the mudguard, midfoot, and heel tab, accentuating the earthy tone. The abrupt color gradation on the layers showcases Alexis' excellent creative prowess. The heel tab features AS and Nike lettering.

On the other hand, the Converse CONS AS-1 Pro sneakers combine the purple tone with white. The bumpy upper, however, continues to align with the theme. On the predominantly white color, the hints of purple make the shoe quirky while its sole unit ensures comfort.

Apart from the shoes, the apparel set snatches eyeballs as well. The tank top, one of the notable elements from Nike x Converse the USA Skateboarding Federation kit, incorporates bold aesthetics in the white, black, and red color palette.

Alexis emphasized on the bold design and said:

"I knew I had to create enough of a range where there’s a style for everyone, whether that was something louder and more graphic-heavy or something more subtle and subdued but still with some character."

The USA Crest, another prominent element of the Nike x Converse USA Skateboarding Kit collection, is adorned in pink, navy blue, and white, infusing the chunky logo on the color gradation. Another set of apparel incorporates the earthy tone in white and camo, offering diverse options to sports fashion enthusiasts.

The Nike x Converse USA Skateboarding Kit collection will be launched in two ways. The apparel set is scheduled to be launched on July 18, while the footwear will hit the market on July 22. Both Converse and SNKRS will retail them.

