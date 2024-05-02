First look at Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 RM SP “Pro Green” sneakers

Nike has been collaborating with Nigel Sylvester for quite a long time and both the collaborators are preparing for another drop. It will be an iteration of the classic Air Jordan 4, infused with the personal touches of Nigel Sylvester.

Previously, Nigel Sylvester showcased his creative prowesses on Air Jordan 1 and Air Ship. And for this time, he has opted for Air Jordan 4 and renamed it Air Jordan 4 RM SP.

Greg Yuna, an American jeweler posted a new video, featuring Nigel in Air Jordan 4 RM SP. The green suede shoe appeared with some new features, blending Nigel's sporty style with Jordan 4 DNA. However, the brand has not announced any official release date yet. We will update them once the brand releases the dates.

Nigel Sylvester's Air Jordan 4 comes with notable changes

Nigel Sylvester, a professional BMX player, is mostly renowned for his content creation. What makes him an outstanding BMX athlete is his progressive riding style while he has showcased his creative prowess through the collaboration with Nike.

The collaboration between Nigel and Nike began in 2018 with an iteration of Air Jordan 1, while the relationship between the two has been quite close since 2000. The BMX athlete was seen in a customized Nike Dunk high for a while.

In March, Nigel uploaded a video showcasing his riding skills, where he wore the Air Jordan 4 RM SP. With the caption " Loading", the athlete hinted at his upcoming sneakers in dark color.

The new iteration of Air Jordan 4 comes with several changes. The most notable changes can be seen on the upper, discarding the traditional settings. It adds a TPU frame in the place of the wings while the flexible cages are discontinued.

The upper is constructed with suede, accented in green. The sole unit is covered in black where the white panel displays the air unit. In the overall green color palette, the sneakers incorporate metallic platinum swoosh at the toe section.

From a very quick look at Nigel Sylvester's Air Jordan 4 RM SP, these details can be identified. The brand, however, has not unveiled any details regarding the shoe. The Sportskeeda team will update once the brand unleashes more details.

Other signature sneakers of Nigel Sylvester

In 2023, Nigel Sylvester brought the iteration of the Nike Air Ship, the blueprint of the Jordan brand. He chose a subtle colorway in white and sky blue. Introduced in 1984, the Nike Air Ship carries the classic structure. On the white upper, the shoe incorporates the sky-blue swoosh.

The collar is accented in the same color and the incorporation of swoosh brought the luxe appeal. The wordmark of "Bike Air" on the collar carries the insignia of Nigel's signature shoe line. In a very limited option, the shoe is available at Stock X and one can purchase it through the bidding process.

Air Jordan 1, the first shoe came from the collaboration in 2018, dressed in white and university red. Dressed in a sail colorway, the shoe incorporates the university's red outsole. The notable part of the shoe was the reflective material at the heel and toe, which aids the wearer in riding or walking at night. During its release, the sneaker was retailing for $180. Currently, the sneaker is unavailable.

