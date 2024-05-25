Travis Scott x Nike women's Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Canary" sneakers launches soon: Detailed look, and more explored

Travis Scott x Nike women's Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Canary" sneakers are slated to be released in a quirky color palette, adding another pair to the collaboration legacy between the athleisure label and popular rapper. The shoe draws inspiration from the hip-hop icon’s high school alma mater in Missouri City, Texas, offering a unique blend of colors that reflects both personal history and premium sneaker craftsmanship.

The Travis Scott x Nike women's Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Canary" sneakers feature a combination of canary yellow and light silver hues, with a touch of racer blue adding quirkiness. Scheduled for release on May 25, 2024, the shoes will be available at a retail price of $150. In addition to women's sizes, the collection will include options for children and toddlers.

More details on Travis Scott x Nike women's Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Canary" sneakers

Travis Scott, also known as Jacques Berman Webster II, is a renowned name in the music, has also made his fashion industry with his collaborations with labels such as Nike and Dior. With several collaborations across fashion labels, he has showcased his creative talent in the fashion industry.

His collaboration with Nike marked a significant milestone in sneaker culture. The initial Travis Scott x Nike sneaker, Jordan Trunner, was one of the great innovations in the footwear landscape, blending runners and trainers. Though this colorful collaboration never saw a mainstream release, it became a coveted item after appearing at Beacon's Closet in the fall of 2017.

His intervention in Jordan 1 was further seen in 2019 at the Super Bowl 52 halftime show, where Maroon 5's singer Adam Levine wore the Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 "Cactus Jack." In the AJ1 realm, Scott has introduced several other notable designs, including the Fragment x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1. Its signature flairs, like backward swoosh and color blocking, leave a special impression on Jordan enthusiasts.

The brand introduced the Travis Scott x Nike Jordan 1 sneakers on the website by noting,

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

The Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Canary" colorway boasts a yellow upper with an amalgamated light silver hue. This visually striking color palette continues to embark on Scott's color-blocking insignia. On the subtle color, Scott adds the bold touches of a racer blue hue, gathering more eyeballs.

Apart from the quirky color palette, the Travis Scott x Nike women's Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Canary" sneakers incorporates premium materials into the shoe construction, symbolizing the powerful partnership between these two. The use of leather throughout the upper emphasizes the shoe's quality. A notable feature is the reversed swoosh, positioned in racer blue against the light silver canvas.

The midsole is finished in white, complementing the overall color palette of the Travis Scott x Nike women's Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Canary" sneakers. The perforation on the toe case ensures breathability, accentuating the practical flair of Air Jordan 1. The heel tab features both the Wing logo of Jordan and Travis Scott's logo, accented in light silver. Another distinctive detail is the "CACTUS" inscription beneath the swoosh, rendered in red and a casual font.

The Travis Scott x Nike women's Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Canary" sneakers are scheduled to be released on May 25, 2024, with a retail price of $150. This iteration will be offered in sizes suitable for both big kids and toddlers.

