Nike Air 180 "Ultramarine" sneakers: Detailed look 

Nike has announced the official re-release date of the Nike Air 180 " Ultramarine" colorway. The shoe, designed by legendary architect and designer Tinker Hatfield, is set to make a comeback this month. One of Hatfield's early Air Max silhouettes, the Air 180 laid the groundwork for future icons like the Air Max 95 and Air Max 97.

The Nike Air 180 features a white mesh base with a light grey suede overlay. The infusion of bold ‘Ultramarine’ blue tones on the sockliner and Nike Swoosh brings forth the quirky color scheme. Splashes of ‘infrared" on the tongue, back, and midsole add a fiery touch.

The standout feature is its unique 180-degree Air Max midsole, offering enhanced comfort across the entire foot, complemented by a black rubber outsole for added grip.

The Nike Air 180 " Ultramarine" is scheduled to be released on May 24, 2024, and it will be retailing for $150.

The Nike Air 180, crafted by Tinker Hatfield in 1991, marked a significant innovation in Nike's design history. Hatfield, renowned for the Air Max line, aimed to make Nike's Air technology more visible.

Taking inspiration from the horseshoes, the Nike design team blew the molding process to create an Airbag that wrapped around the heel, leading to the "180" name. This model was the first to mold a urethane outsole to an Air unit.

Despite lacking a true 1-to-1 retro release, Nike has revisited the Air 180 multiple times. The early 2000s saw celebrity colorways and collaborations that cemented its place in pop culture.

Notable collaborations include Kanye West’s ‘College Dropout,’ Dizzee Rascal’s ‘Dirtee Stank,’ and Eminem’s ‘Charity Series.’ The collaborations with Opium, Nom De Guerre, and Sole Collector, continue to be highly coveted sneakers in this lineup.

The “Ultramarine” colorway, with its pure white microsuede uppers, debuted during the shoe’s initial run. Michael Jordan famously wore the “Concord” colorway during a Dream Team photo shoot for the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, adding to the model’s allure.

The Air 180 has made several comebacks since its debut, with the “Ultramarine” last seen in 2018. Each re-release has maintained the sneaker’s legacy of combining innovative design with cultural significance. The upcoming 2024 release aims to continue this tradition, celebrating the enduring appeal of the Air 180.

The official visual breakdown of the pair has showcased a blend of classic and vibrant elements that stay true to the original design while offering fresh appeal. The Nike Air 180 features a white mesh upper, providing breathability and a clean aesthetic. Soft gray suede overlays add texture and durability, enhancing the overall look.

Blue leather Swooshes stand out against the gray and white backdrop. The same blue hue is used on the shoe’s lining and the toe of the outsole, complementing the whole white and soft grey color palette.

The sharp “Infrared” detailing, one of the most striking features, adorns the heel's Nike Air embroidery, part of the midsole, and the tongue’s “180” logo. This vibrant color pops against the more subdued tones, adding a dynamic element to the sneaker's design.

The sole unit of the Air 180, known for its innovative Air cushioning, features the Air unit prominently at the heel. The midsole combines white and “Infrared” accents, creating a balanced and visually appealing contrast. The sneaker is completed with a mostly-black outsole, providing durability and traction.

With a price tag of $150, the sneaker is slated to be released on May 24, 2024.

