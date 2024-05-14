7 Best Nike Air Max 90 sneakers to avail in 2024 

The Nike Air Max 90, one of the brand's best-selling sneakers, holds a significant place in its legacy. Debuting in 1990, it was designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, who drew inspiration from the Nike Air Max and Air Max Light. This fusion resulted in the iconic Air Max 90, a standout in the world of sneakers.

Nike recently introduced a plethora of iterations and colorways for the Air Max 90 line, showcasing its authentic creativity. Notable releases include the "Valentine's Day" edition and the "Give Her Flowers" iteration, each highlighting the brand's ability to blend innovative design with cultural themes.

1) Air Max 90 LV8 “Valentine’s Day”

The "Valentine's Day" colorway of the Air Max 90 in 2024 was a standout release, featuring a charming white color palette that perfectly captured the essence of love. What set this iteration apart was its unique design, including two stacked heels that not only provided added height but also ensured a comfortable and cushioned feel, thanks to the platform heel construction.

The Air Max 90 "Valentine's Day" edition in 2024 showcased a blend of leather and textile materials on its upper, complemented by touches of suede for added texture and visual interest.

The iconic Nike Swoosh was adorned in a striking dark team red hue, which beautifully contrasted against the sail-colored upper. Additionally, subtle accents of light pink were incorporated throughout the design, further emphasizing the love-inspired theme of the sneaker.

Price: $113 ( eBay)

2) Nike Air Max 90 Futura " Give her flowers"

During the month of Women's Day, the sneaker brand unveiled another addition to its women's footwear collection, designed to celebrate femininity through its unique design. Featuring a sail-colored upper, the sneaker showcases intricate floral patterns that add a touch of elegance and charm to the overall aesthetic.

The upper of the sneaker is crafted from leather, providing durability and a classic feel, while a transparent textile material with a delicate floral pattern adds a distinctly feminine touch.

Additionally, floral etchings and swoosh embroidery adorn the design, showcasing the creativity and attention to detail of the creators. Completing the look is a pink insole featuring the quote "You Deserve Flowers," adding a final flourish to this empowering and stylish footwear option.

Price: $122 ( StockX)

3) Nike Air Max 90 " University gold and dusty cactus"

The Nike Air Max 90, released in April 2024, features a vibrant colorway that catches the eye. Boasting a combination of mesh and leather on the upper, the sneakers embrace the color-block fashion trend. Against a predominantly white backdrop, the design incorporates a striking navy blue midsole, adding contrast and visual interest to the overall aesthetic.

Nike Air Max 90 " University gold and dusty cactus" ( Image via eBay)

The Nike Air Max 90 showcases a playful mix of colors, with a vibrant yellow infusion at the midsole adding a touch of whimsy to the design. The teal-colored swoosh, partially concealed under the navy blue panel, introduces a subtle yet striking contrast. Additionally, a second swoosh in bold red further enhances the dynamic visual appeal of the shoe.

The outsole of the Nike Air Max 90 features a striking combination of red, navy blue, and yellow hues, ensuring optimal traction and durability. At the heel tab, the iconic Nike Air symbol is prominently displayed in vibrant red, complemented by yellow text, adding a touch of boldness to the overall design.

Price: $119.95 ( eBay)

4) Nike Air Max 90 " White/ Woolf Grey"

The "White/Wolf Grey" colorway stands out as one of the best-selling options in the sneaker lineup, known for its appealing monochromatic aesthetics. Drawing from its heritage in running sneakers, this shoe features a dual sole design, blending style with functionality.

Nike Air Max 90 " White/ Woolf Grey" ( Image via Nike)

The predominant mesh upper of the shoe is enhanced by a durable layer that adds both style and resilience. Stitched overlays and TPU accents contribute to the shoe's longevity, while its timeless design and color scheme ensure enduring appeal.

The rubber outsole ensures superior traction, while the visible air unit and foam midsole combine to provide enhanced cushioning for a comfortable ride. Additionally, the padded collar offers runners optimal cushioning and support.

Price: $130 ( Nike)

5) Air Max 90 Gore-Tex

Nike has introduced a range of Air Max 90 Gore-Tex iterations, adding to the iconic sneaker lineup. These versions prominently feature Gore-Tex uppers, enhancing durability and providing weather-resistant properties. Known for their cushioned comfort, the inclusion of Gore-Tex makes these running shoes even tougher and more versatile, suitable for various conditions.

Air Max 90 Gore-Tex ( Image via Nike)

The blending of mesh and Gore-Tex uppers creates a stylish and modern look, while the waffle outsole ensures durability and reliable traction. This combination not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also reinforces the shoe's functionality, making it a versatile choice for various environments.

The available colorways at Nike are -

Black/Anthracite/Mica

Summit White/Bright Crimson/Black/Cool Grey

Dark Smoke Grey/Cool Grey/Black/Summit White

Medium Olive/Cargo Khaki/Burgundy Crush/Neutral Olive

Price: $160 ( Nike)

6) Air Max 90 "Alchemy Pink"

For men's shoes, Nike has introduced several vibrant colorways, with the "Alchemy Pink" being a standout. Launched in 2024, this colorway creates a striking and colorful appearance, adding a bold touch to the sneaker lineup.

Air Max 90 "Alchemy Pink" ( Image via Nike)

This shoe seamlessly blends leather, mesh, and suede to create a visually striking appearance. The predominant orange hue covers most of the upper, while alchemy pink accents are strategically placed on the toe case, mudguard, and lateral panel.

The bold touches of fire red add intensity to the color palette, and a tiny swoosh in sky blue provides a finishing touch that enhances the overall look.

Price: $ 140 ( Nike)

7) Nike Air Max 90 " Dunkin Donuts"

Another notable 2024 launch is the sneakers with the "Dunkin Donuts" colorway, which presents a vibrant and eye-catching palette. The blending of pastel hues takes inspiration from the famous coffee and donut chain, creating a lively and playful aesthetic.

Nike Air Max 90 " Dunkin Donuts" ( Image via StockX)

On the grey-themed sneaker, a touch of purple is added to the lateral "Air Max" panel and eye stays. The upper combines mesh with suede for a textured look. The waffle outsole is crafted in yellow, while the midsole is predominantly white, complemented with yellow accents, creating a vibrant yet balanced design.

Price: $132 ( StockX)

The Air Max 90 has established a prominent position in the sneaker realm, seamlessly blending sports fashion with streetwear vogue. This model is available for big kids and toddlers, ensuring that enthusiasts of all ages can enjoy its style and comfort. Additionally, Nike offers customization options for the Air Max 90, allowing individuals to create a unique pair that reflects their personal taste.

