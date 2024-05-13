Futura x Nike SB Dunk Low officially launches: Raffle details, detailed looks, and more features explored   

Nike SB Dunk enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting the release of the upcoming collaboration with Futura Laboratory, set to hit shelves later this month. Sneakerheads can anticipate a vibrant low-top shoe that promises to captivate with its colorful design, as officially announced by Nike.

Nike SB Dunk has emerged as a cultural icon, reminiscent of the influential status held by classics like Jordan and Air Force 1. Originally introduced in 1985 as a basketball sneaker, this shoe has undergone a transformative journey over the years. Nike strategically positioned itself by targeting specific universities such as those in Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, and Georgetown, forging collaborations with their esteemed basketball teams.

Nike strategically designed the Dunk shoes to complement the uniforms of these basketball teams, ensuring seamless integration with their on-court attire. As a result, the shoes quickly became a fixture on basketball courts across the country, reaching the pinnacle of popularity. Their ubiquity was such that they were even sold at flea markets and thrift shops, solidifying their status as a cultural phenomenon.

The collaboration of Nike Dunk SB and Futura shoe is scheduled to be released on May 16, 2024, with a price tag of $135.

More details of Futura x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers

Futura, a prominent graffiti artist hailing from America, has been showcasing his creative talents since the 1980s. He made a name for himself as a graffiti artist at a young age with his pioneering artwork on the New York subway, which he named Break. Over the years, Futura has collaborated with renowned figures such as Karl Lagerfeld, Virgil Abloh, Nike, and various other clothing labels. Today, he operates from his studio, Futura Laboratories, based in America.

Futura said about the Nike SB Dunk:

"The Futura Laboratories Nike SB Dunk Low Pro is a collaboration between Futura’s commercial product brand and design studio Futura Laboratories and Nike’s storied Skateboarding division. Initiated by a generous collaboration invitation from Mark Parker—this product’s design marks a return to Swoosh's heritage of artist collaboration footwear, bringing graphic applications from Futura’s paintings to the Dunk’s silhouette."

The Futura x Nike SB Dunk sneaker showcases a canvas upper, with Futura adding his personal touch by bleaching the upper to create a unique canvas for his painting. The colors of teal, orange, purple, and blue are prominently featured and blended to create an abstract and eye-catching design.

The artwork extends across various parts of the sneaker, including the mudguard, toe cap, eye stays, and lateral panel. The classic Nike swoosh is highlighted in a teal shade, contrasting with the vibrant colors of Futura's painting.

The collaboration is further emphasized by the inclusion of the Futura logo in white on the lateral side, while the translucent blue outsole features the same Futura logo, completing the cohesive design of the collaboration.

To secure a pair of the Futura x Nike SB Dunk sneakers, interested buyers can visit Futura's official website and enroll for the release, scheduled for May 16, 2024. Registration is required to gain early access to the shoe. The sneakers will be available for purchase through Nike and SNKRS on May 22, priced at $135.

