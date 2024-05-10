Converse x Topo Chico releases a brand-new collection 

Converse x Topo Chico launched a fresh collection this May, including three pairs of sneakers and two pieces of apparel. Both brands incorporated the artwork of the American artist Victor "Marka 27" Quinonez.

Converse, the Massachusets-based brand, has become a staple in the sneakers realm, offering an assortment of sports and lifestyle sneakers. The other collaborator, Topo Chico is a mineral water company, known for its sparkling water production.

Both brands collaborated for the first time, blending the Mexican culture with the sporty sneakers DNA of Converse. The world-famous Victor "Marka 27" Quinonez added tattoo-inspired graphics and rose petals, showcasing his creative prowess through the products.

For the Converse x Topo Chico collaboration, Victor "Marka 27" Quinonez chose three best-selling sneakers - Chuck Taylor high top and low top model along with Fastbreak Pro. The collection included a fleece hoodie and a tee shirt in this collection.

The Converse x Topo Chico collection is live at Converse and the price range begins from $40.

The Converse x Topo Chico collection incorporated tattoo-inspired motifs and rose petals

The Converse x Topo Chico collection incorporates the artwork of Victor "Marka 27" Quinonez in the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star shoes, one of the best-selling sneakers from the brand.

During the beginning period of Converse, the Chuck Taylor shoe used to be named Non-skid shoes. These sneakers were crafted with rubber soles and canvas upper. Later, a professional basketball player, named Chuck Taylor, joined the marketing team of the company and helped them to redesign the shoe for the basketball players. By 1922, these sneakers became coveted sports and lifestyle shoes among athletes and sneakers enthusiasts.

The Converse x Topo Chico Chuck Taylor All high-top shoe incorporates the cream accent on which the artworks have been placed. Structured with the canvas upper, the heel tab boasts the yellow fonts, underscoring the Topo Chico logo.

The rose petals are accented in red, featuring slender thread works. To complement the pastel tonal upper, the sneakers include a green semi-translucent outsole.

The branding can be seen in the heel where the Topo Chico logo has been placed while the Converse Chuck Taylor's circular logo rounds off the co-branding section. The brand introduced the Converse x Topo Chico shoes, saying:

"A refreshing take on classic Converse style: Mexican artist Marka27 brings the iconicity of Topo Chico to Chuck Taylor All Star high tops. With a vibrant combination of screenprinted and embroidered graphics and details that echo the iconic Topo Chico bottle, the design celebrates the timeless quality of a Mexican mineral water that is now beloved around the world."

While the Chuck Taylor high-top shoe accentuates the floral and minimalistic aesthetics, the low-top shoe shows contrast. On the black canvas upper, Victor "Marka 27" Quinonez painted chunky rose petals and the signature glass bottles of Topo Chico. Along with that, the Spanish words ' Qué Sabrosa!' and 'Fria Gusta Mas' have been etched throughout the upper.

Another shoe from the brand, Fastbreak Pro, belongs to this collection. This mid-length shoe is dressed in white while touches of yellow and black seamlessly accentuate the Topo Chico logo.

The collection consists of two clothing elements - a fleece hoodie and a tee shirt. The white tee shirt features Topo Chico's glass bottle illustration and the rose petal threadwork. The fleece hoodie boasts a black accent overall and the illustration of the lid of the Topo Chico glass bottle in yellow showcases the creativity of the artist.

Prices of all the products:

Chuck Taylor All-Star High Top - $75

Chuck Taylor All-Star Low Top - $70

Fastbreak Pro sneakers - $90

Fleece hoodie - $80

Tee shirt- $40

All the products are available at the Converse store.

