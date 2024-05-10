Travis Scott x Ye preview Nike x Jordan CJ1 T-REXX sneakers: Launch information and features explored

Travis Scott recently surprised his fans with a new sneaker preview of CJ1 T-REXX featuring Kanye West. The silhouette was previously released on April 30, 2024, via Nike SNKRS in the Jordan Jumpman Jack "Sail and Dark Mocha" colorway. Now, with a slight rebranding, the silhouette has shock-dropped via Travis Scott's Cactus Jack official website in two new colorways, namely CJ1 T-REXX "Dark Mocha" and Cactus Jack-exclusive CJ1 T-REXX "University Red."

To surprise fans even more, La Flame dropped the sneaker preview via his official Instagram handle, featuring Kanye West (now known as Ye). The CJ1 T-REXX sneakers are not just a lifestyle silhouette but are inspired by Nike's archival sports shoes. The official Nike site introduces the shoes as,

"Designed to the exact specifications and signature style of Travis Scott, the all-new Jumpman Jack attacks every challenge life throws down. It's built for handling the raging rigours of Travis's non-stop lifestyle as an elite performance athlete—delivering traction, comfort and confidence when embracing day-to-day extremes."

Alongside the CJ1 T-REXX "Dark Mocha" and CJ1 T-REXX "University Red" sneakers, Scott also dropped an apparel collection featuring tees, hoodies, shorts, gloves, and more. The collection was launched on the official e-commerce website of Cactus Jack on May 10, 2024, at 4 pm EST

Travis Scott drops CJ1 T-REXX sneaker preview featuring Ye and his kids

On May 10, 2024, Travis surprised his fans with an unexpected crossover featuring his brand-new signature sneaker in collaboration with Nike and Jordan Brand and Kanye West. In another preview, he shared his kids with Kylie, i.e. Stormi and Aire, playing with Ye and Kim Kardashian kids' Chicago and Psalm.

Travis shared three back-to-back previews of his signature sneaker CJ1 T-REXX, previously known as Jumpman Jack. In the first preview, a clear sight of CJ1 T-REXX "Dark Mocha" was seen followed by Travis Scott's side face.

La Flame captioned the post, introducing his first signature sneaker and how excited he was for the latest achievement. This video preview was followed by another post featuring Ye, shot by Gabriel Moses. The post was captioned as,

"YE AND THE JACK"

The preview showed glimpses of Ye in the latest collection dropped at Cactus Jack and a logo at the end. While the video is a sneaker preview, it could also be a hint at an upcoming collaboration between the two rappers.

In the third video, Travis shared glimpses of her first-born daughter Stormi, his son, Aire, and Ye's kids, Chicago and Psalm, playing together. The video was captioned,

"THE FAM FOR THE JACKS"

All four kids were seen wearing the CJ1 T-REXX "Dark Mocha" sneakers, which also come in pre-school and toddler sizes.

Travis Scott launches CJ1 T-REXX "Dark Mocha" and "University Red" signature sneakers alongside apparel collection

Scott began his collaborative journey with Nike x Jordan Brand back in 2017, and has continued to dominate the sneaker scenes with major hits such as Air Jordan 1 "Fragments" and Air Jordan 1 Low "Reverse Mocha."

Now, furthering his partnership, the duo has launched La Flame's first signature shoe namely CJ1 T-REXX, previously known as Jumpman Jack TR.

Alongside the sneakers, an apparel and accessories collection was also launched featuring

Sprayed Shirt - $55

Rib Cage Shirt - $55

T-REXX Shirt- $55

Choice Hoodie- $175

T-REXX Shorts- $80

T-REXX Gloves- $50

Studded Belt- $150

Journey Hat - $55

T-REXX Sock Pack - $55

T-REXX Coin Pouch $40

The debut colorway of the signature shoe Jumpman Jack TR "Sail and Dark Mocha" was released via Nike SNKRS on April 30, 2024, for $200. To surprise fans even further, Travis Scott shock-dropped the shoe with the rebranded name of CJ1 T-REXX via his label Cactus Jack in "Dark Mocha" and a new exclusive colorway "University Red" on Friday, May 10, 2024. Both the colorways retail for $200.

The CJ1 T-REXX sneakers come constructed of full-grain leather, canvas, and nubuck material in a trainer-inspired shape. The shoe is further equipped with a rubber-wrapped sidewall for traction and stability alongside a forefoot strap for a snug fit.

Travis Scott's signature logo with Nike a backward swoosh is added alongside other logos including the wear-away "Jack" graphic, Cactus Jack smiley logo, embroidered "TS" logo, and Jumpman "Crown" logo.

