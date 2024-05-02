Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack sneakers are symbolic of the street fashion culture as they pull in sneaker-crazy people with their iconic design and co-branding feel. Nevertheless, for people who prefer to combine appearance with modernized innovation, the sneakers market provides many styles.

From signature branding to independent designers, there are numerous sneakers that are similar to the characters of Travis Scott's Jordan Jumpman and yet reach out a style of their own.

Whether one is attracted to the chunky silhouette of the Yeezy Boost 700 or the classic elegance of the New Balance 990v5, one of these alternatives surely has something for everyone with different preferences.

4 Best sneakers like Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack

Ahead, Sportskeeda has listed some of the best sneakers, like Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack:

Nike Air Max 270 React ENG

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700

New Balance 990v5

Puma RS-X³ Puzzle

1. Nike Air Max 270 React ENG

Nike Air Max 270 React ENG (Image via Amazon)

The Nike Air Max 270 React ENG has combined comfort with a touch of style, as shown on the Travis Scott X Jordan One Jumpman Jack Zip. As the central point of the brand image, the sneakers have a very strong design that goes with the invisible mark of modern production.

The Air Max integration allows for dynamic cushioning, I.e., it provides comfort throughout the day. The air max 270 react ENG suits perfectly whether one is going for leisure, an urban trip, or simply for a walk. One can easily purchase these sneakers for $168 from Amazon.

2. Adidas Yeezy Boost 700

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 (Image via Farfetch)

Made of Yeezy and Adidas joint effort, the style is defined by streetwear glamor and the most advanced tech. As with the Austin-based artist’s signature Jumpman Jack collaboration with Jordan, these shoes also possess a memorable shape and high-end materials.

The midsole, which is part of the wider sole in the middle, is made with Boost cushioning to deliver outstanding comfort and energy that will rebound.

One can easily purchase these sneakers like Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack for $159 from Farfetch.

3. New Balance 990v5

New Balance 990v5 (Image via Amazon)

For the ones who love minimalism, the New Balance 990v5 gives an alternative look. Similar to Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack, these sneakers undergo intense scrutiny during their construction, which is reflected in the great comfort and workmanship provided.

Such pigskin suede and mesh upper give the footwear a feel of luxury, whereas the ENCAP midsole technology provides one with the best support and stability. Whether worn with joggers or casual wear, the 990v5 conveys sophistication and adaptability.

One can easily purchase these sneakers for $169 from Amazon.

4. Puma RS-X³ Puzzle

Puma RS-X³ Puzzle (Image via Puma)

With a unique design with retro-inspired components combined with the latest, the Puma RS-X³ Puzzle exhibits a bold pattern similar to the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack.

This configuration features a multi-layered upper using opposed textures and colors to produce an eye-catching bold effect. The IMEVA midsole gives a featherweight foam that helps with efficient cushioning and responsiveness.

Under its colorful design and eye-catching elements, the RSE X ³ puzzle is a great choice for sneaker lovers. One can easily purchase these sneakers for $110 from the brand’s official website.

Conclusion

In addition to the above-mentioned Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack sneakers, there are lots of other choices that can be compared to the essence of the Jordans.