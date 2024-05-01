On Cloud running shoes are created with CloudTec technology, setting them apart from other models in the market. The shoes typically feature pods on the soles that absorb impact and aid running.

Other unique features of the Swiss brand's running shoes included flexible speed board plates and midsoles with cut-out holes to provide cushioning and rebound effects.

On Cloud describes their CloudTec as follows:

"Swiss-engineered to deliver comfort, support, and a more efficient run, CloudTec® is a completely unique cushioning system. It absorbs impact, reduces strain, and adapts to your running style to create a sensation loved by runners around the world. We call it running on clouds."

Check out some of the best On Cloud running shoes below.

This article reflects the writer's opinions only.

7 Best On Cloud running shoes to avail in 2024

On Cloudmonster 2

On Cloudswift 3

On Cloudboom Echo 3

On Cloud X 3 Shift

On Cloud 5

On Cloud Eclipse Track Running

On Cloudsurfer

1) On Cloudmonster 2

The On Cloudmonster 2 (Image via On)

The Cloudmonster 2 CloudTec reportedly provides cushioning and maximum energy, with a reworked dual-density Helion super foam that adds bounce, forward rolling, and high propulsion.

The sand and frost-colored running shoes also feature nylon blend speed boards, lace-type closures, and elevated platforms. According to the brand description, these On Cloud running shoes with their massive cushionings and propulsions are suitable for long runs.

The shoes sell for $179.99 on the brand's online store.

2) On Cloudswift 3

The On Cloudswift 3 (Image via On)

The Cloudswift 3 model is top rated on Amazon and is draped in ivory and rose colorway. The low-cut sneakers come with structured arch support, removable insoles, Helion super foam injected CloudTec soles, and reflective accents.

Other features include supportive side panels, integrated collars and tongues, and lace-type closures. According to brand description, this pair is suitable for running on hard surfaces. The On Cloud running shoes sell from $149.99 to $209 depending on colors and sizes on Amazon.

3) On Cloudboom Echo 3

The On Cloudboom Echo 3 (Image via On)

The Cloudboom Echo 3 fuses Helion with Cloud Tec systems to provide faster paced runs. These sneakers comes in an undyed white and mint colorway. The mint and white colored running shoes are also built with carbon-infused speed board, and silicone inserts to increase cushioning.

According to the brand description, the shoes are athlete-approved and suitable for a fast race and sells for $289.99 on the brand's online store.

4) On Cloud X 3 Shift

The On Cloud X 3 Shift (Image via On) T

The Cloud X 3 Shift is tagged by the brand as designed for street style and energetic personalities. The shoes are dressed in undyed white and black colorway.

The On Cloud running shoes reportedly feature 3-layer mesh uppers, On's speedboards, and wider platforms for stability and comfort. Other details include chunky soles, and star lacing to ensure security.

The shoes sell for $111.99 on the brand's online store.

5) On Cloud 5

According to brand description, the new iteration of the Cloud 5 is re-engineered with 44 percent recycled content and more comfort. The On Cloud running shoes are presented in chambray and white colorway.

The running shoes reportedly come with antimicrobial mesh uppers with taped reinforcements, Zero-gravity CloudTec foams, updated speed boards, and molded heel design. The pair also comes with a new silhouette, a low-cut design, and a lace-type closure.

They are available for $139.99 on the brand's online store.

6) On Cloud Eclipse Track Running

The Cloud Eclipse running shoes are Amazon bestsellers and are draped in white and grey colorway. The pair reportedly features doubled-up CloudTec phase cushions, Helion super foams, X shaped speed boards, built-in tongues and padded uppers.

Other offerings include mesh uppers, low-cut design, elevated platforms, and unique lacing systems. The On Cloud running shoes sell for $299.55 on Amazon.

7) On Cloudsurfer

The On Cloudsurfer (Image via On)

The On Cloudsurfer is crafted from at least 30% recycled materials and is dressed in all-black. According to On Cloud, the sneakers feature CloudTec phase technology and computer-optimized midsole.

The low-cut running shoes come with slightly elevated platforms and unique lacing systems. According to the brand description, this pair offers cushioning and boasts a smooth heel-to-toe transition.

The On Cloud running shoes sell for $159.99 on the brand's online store.

These On Cloud running shoes combine Cloud Tec with fashionable exteriors, making them versatile both on and off the tracks.

Read More

1) Adidas x A Bathing Ape announces launch of collaborative adidas N BAPE sneakers

2) Bode x Nike announces launch of Nike Astrograbber sneaker and apparel collection

3) Tissot collaborates with Wilson and the WNBA to launch the first official watch

4) Puma x Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team announces the launch of the Crews Go Summer collection

5) New Balance 1000 Silver Metallic sneakers: Features explored

6) Nike x Patta announces the launch of a collaborative running team collection

7) Nike Victory 2 Proto “White/Total Orange/Black” shoes: Features explored