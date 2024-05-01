Adidas Predator shoes are one of the most iconic football silhouettes ever created, as the boots have graced Champion Leagues and World Cup tournaments. The beloved Predator sneakers have undergone reiterations over the years, with the more recent designs embracing modernity with touches of streetwear and the latest Adidas technology.

On the Adidas Predator, the brand says:

"Predator football boots are an iconic name in the sport - synonymous with footballing excellence. Providing comfort and precision from the first whistle to the last, Predator football boots are built for the best version of you."

The shoes are made from recycled materials, covered in 3D texture and advanced outsoles for stability, and near-perfect shots. Another impressive feature is the eye-catching colorways and designs.

Check out the best Adidas Predator shoes in 2024.

5 Best Adidas Predator shoes to avail in 2024

Adidas Predator 94 Firm Ground

Adidas Predator 24 League Low Freestyle

Adidas Predator 24 Elite Low Firm Ground

Adidas Predator Accuracy + Firm Ground

Adidas Predator 24 Elite Turf

1) Adidas Predator 94 Firm Ground

The Adidas Predator 94 Firm Ground (Image via Adidas)

Adidas celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Predator with this silhouette. The 94 Firm Ground mimics the original design with the addition of FusionSkin leather.

The cleats are presented in core black, cloud white, and red colorway and feature fusion skin black leather uppers with three white leather stripes on the sides, lace closures, and Control frame 2.0 firm ground outsoles.

Only 1,994 pairs of the Adidas Predator shoes are set to be released on May 7, 2024, for $300 on the brand's online store.

2) Adidas Predator 24 League Low Freestyle

The Adidas Predator 24 League Low Freestyle (Image via Adidas)

This pair of Adidas Predator 24 Freestyle looks sporty and at the same time, can be worn off the pitch. The silhouette merges the suede and mesh upper of the indoor Predators with the Samba's rubber outsole.

The sneakers are dressed in core black, cloud white, and solar red colorway and feature black mesh uppers with black suede overlays stitched on three white stripes on the sides. The pair also features Lightstrike cushioning and anti-abrasive toe caps.

The Adidas Predator shoes sell for $100 on the brand's online store.

3) Adidas Predator 24 Elite Low Firm Ground

The Adidas Predator 24 Elite Low Firm Ground (Image via Adidas)

The Elite Low Firm Ground cleats are reportedly made for accuracy in front of the goal and are presented in a cloud white and silver metallic colorway. The Adidas Predator shoes reportedly feature HybridTouch 2.0 uppers with strategically placed Strikeskin elements for flexibility, and Adidas primeknit collars for comfort.

The pair also comes in a low-cut design, lace-type closure, and with full-length Controlframe 2.0. The Adidas Predator shoes sell for $260 on the brand's online store.

4) Adidas Predator Accuracy + Firm Ground

The Adidas Predator Accuracy + Firm Ground (Image via Adidas)

Adidas describes the laceless silhouette as a Predator crafted for goals. Predator Accuracy + firm ground cleats are dressed in cloud white, core black, and lucid lemon colorway.

The pair features a mid-cut design with an Adidas Primeknit collar, a HybridTouch upper in white with brushes of green and black, and laceless construction. The pair also comes with textile lining and a split outsole for firm ground.

According to the brand description, this pair is made with accuracy and power at its core. The Adidas Predator shoes are sold for $225 on the brand's online store.

5) Adidas Predator 24 Elite Turf

The Adidas Predator 24 Elite Turf (Image via Adidas)

According to Adidas, the Predator 24 Elite Turf is created to find the net with Target Perfection technology. The soccer shoes are made from at least 20 percent recycled content and are draped in core black, cloud white, solar red, and lemon green colorway.

The pair reportedly features HybridTouch 2.0 uppers with Strikeskin elements, Lightstrike cushioning, textile linings, and lace-type closures. Other details include red padded tongues and collars, and lug rubber outsoles. The Adidas Predator shoes sell for $140 on the brand's online store.

These Adidas Predator boots feature the latest Adidas technology wrapped in impressive designs.

