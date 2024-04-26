The Puma Mb 03 sneakers are the third installment of LaMelo Ball's (the 22-year-old point guard for the Charlotte Hornets of the NBA) popular series with Puma. LaMelo Ball's partnership with Puma, which began in 2020, has birthed silhouettes like the Mb 01, which some sneaker experts have classified as the best first signature shoe ever.

The Mb 03 takes the qualities of the Mb 01 and fuses them with an alternate universe that is called Melo World. These elements include slime-inspired rubber wrap-ups and an engineered knot upper with scratch cutouts.

Let's explore some of the bestselling Puma Mb. 03 sneakers below.

5 best LaMelo ball x Puma Mb 03 sneakers to avail in 2024

Chinese New Year Men's Basketball

Puma x Melo x Dexter's Lab

Puma x LaMelo ball RS-X Pocket LaFrance

Puma x LaMelo ball Toxic

Puma x LaMelo ball x Porsche

1. Chinese New Year Men's Basketball

The Chinese New Year Men's Basketball (Image via Puma)

This silhouette celebrates the Lunar New Year, the Year of the Dragon. The bestseller is made from synthetic, textile, and rubber materials. The shoes are draped in Puma gold and fluro peach colorway.

According to Puma, this pair features an engineered mesh upper, a Nitrofoam midsole, a TRU heel counter, a Chinese New Year theme, LaMelo Ball branding, lace-type closure, and a high abrasion non-slip rubber outsole.

This Puma Mb 03 sneakers are reportedly designed to provide responsiveness and cushioning while being lightweight. This pair sells for $125 on the brand's online store.

2. Puma x Melo x Dexter's Lab

The Puma x Melo x Dexter's Lab (Image via Puma)

This silhouette is the brainchild of the collaboration between Puma, LaMelo Ball, and the Cartoon Network's series, Dexter's Laboratory. The pair is also one of Puma's bestsellers. The Puma Mb 03 sneakers are made from textile, synthetic, and rubber materials.

This Puma Mb 03 sneakers are presented in a poison pink and fluoro orange colorway. The pair reportedly features an engineered mesh upper, TPU counter heel foam, an enclosed Nitrofoam in the midsole, LaMelo Ball's branding, Dexter's branding, lace-type closure, and high abrasion non-slip rubber outsole.

According to the brand description, the combination of LaMelo and Dexter cartoon laboratory makes the pair one of the most sought-after in the collection. It sells for $135 on the brand's online store.

3. Puma x LaMelo ball RS-X Pocket LaFrance

The Puma x LaMelo ball RS-X Pocket LaFrance (Image via Puma)

Another bestseller collaboration in the Puma Mb 03 sneakers collection, this silhouette is crafted from rubber, textile, and synthetic materials. It comes in a time red, dark orange, and Puma black colorway and features a mesh textile upper with leather and suede overlays.

The collaboration with LaFrance, LaMelo Ball's fashion and lifestyle brand, LaFrance and Puma, features Puma and LaMelo branding, a low cut silhouette, lace-type closure, molded sock liner, and heel pockets.

This Puma Mb 03 sneakers also come with golden chain pendants and, according to the brand description, provide comfort and cushioning, making them stylish yet functional shoes. They sell for $130 on the brand's online store.

4. Puma x LaMelo ball Toxic

The Puma x LaMelo ball Toxic (Image via Puma)

The Toxic sneakers are made from textile, rubber, and synthetic materials. The sneakers are dressed in purple glimmer and green gecko colorway.

The shoes also feature an engineered mesh upper, TPU heel counter, Nitrogen foam in the midsole, LaMelo ball branding, lace-type closure, and a high abrasion non-slip rubber outsole.

According to the brand description, the combination of the slime sole and space-age Puma Hoops tech, including Nitrofoam, makes this pair the perfect companion on the court. This Puma Mb 03 sneakers sell for $125 on the brand's online store.

5. Puma x LaMelo ball x Porsche

The Puma x LaMelo ball x Porsche (Image via Puma)

This silhouette is the brainchild of the Puma Mb 03 sneakers collaboration with Porsche. The sneakers are made from cow leather, textile, rubber, and synthetic materials.

These Puma's bestsellers come in a sport yellow and Puma black colorway. They feature engineered mesh uppers, nitrogen-infused foam in the midsole, and a TPU heel counter.

Other details include LaMelo ball branding, Porsche Legacy branding, lace-type closure, and a high abrasion non-slip rubber outsole. According to the brand description, these high-performance shoes provide responsiveness and cushioning in a lightweight package. It sells for $135 on the brand's online store.

The Puma Mb 03 sneakers are encapsulated in vivid colors with tech specs that ensure court responsiveness and performance.

