Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low are coming up with yet another iteration of their collaboration. This time they plan to offer these sneakers in the "Velvet Brown" colorway to sneaker enthusiasts. The joint Air Jordan 1 variation will be decked in a Medium Brown/Black sail velvet color scheme.

The Travis Scott X Air Jordan 1 Low "Velvet Brown" iteration is expected to enter the market around the spring of 2025 as per @cop_o_clock. Its official release is yet to be confirmed by Nike's official website.

A legendary shoe since 1985, the Air Jordan 1 High took the basketball world by storm. Not only did it boost athletic performance, it became a cultural icon. Made with high-quality material, the shoe's classic combination of black and brown offered a clean look that went with anything in this collaboration with Travis Scott.

These sneakers will be available on Travis Scott's official website and Nike's SNKRS app. They will also be available through a bunch of their linked merchants. The sneakers will be sold for $150 per pair.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Velvet Brown” sneakers will include co-branded packaging and extra laces

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 are set to solidify their successful partnership with another upcoming release. This new addition follows the "Black Olive" colorway dropping this Fall and the "Olive Sail" coming next Spring.

Although no images have been released, the upcoming Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low is rumored to come in a range of new colors, including Velvet Brown, Medium Olive, Black, Sail, and Muslin. They are expected to keep the same top-notch quality materials and construction as past releases.

The Velvet Brown shoe features a unique design with several eye-catching elements. The iconic Swoosh logo from Nike is displayed on the tongue in a reverse fashion, adding a touch of novelty.

The heels boast the distinctive face designs of Travis Scott. To complete the look, the midsole has been given a worn appearance for a vintage vibe.

Additionally, the sneakers will include co-branded packaging and extra laces for you to customize them. The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Velvet Brown" is expected to hit shelves in Spring 2025, so stay tuned for updates from Travis Scott or Jordan Brand.

In addition to the "Velvet Brown" version, this year will see several more Air Jordan 1 Low colorways released by the collaboration. These include "Canary," "Black Olive," "Pale Vanilla," and "Olive Sail."