8 Cheapest Nike Air Jordan 3 sneakers to get in 2024 

Nike Air Jordan 3 are legendary sneakers that have been a favorite amongst basketball players and sneakerheads for more than 30 years. The first Nike Air Jordan 3 was released in 1988 when Nike collaborated with Michael Jordan, the star NBA player. Air Jordan 3 was the third version of the sneakers and these were available in four colorways initially with its first release in 1988.

For those who cannot break the bank, these sneakers come in cheaper budgets too. While purchasing, one can keep in mind factors like price, availability, and style to help find the perfect pair for them. Here are the 8 cheapest Nike Air Jordan 3 one can buy from the list curated below.

8 Cheapest Nike Air Jordan 3 sneakers to buy in 2024

Air Jordan 3 Retro "Cool Grey"

Air Jordan 3 "Palomino"

Air Jordan 3 Retro "Green Glow"

Air Jordan 3 "Chlorophyll"

Air Jordan 3 "Mocha"

Air Jordan 3 Retro "Craft Ivory"

Air Jordan 3 Retro "Fire Red"

Air Jordan 3 Retro "Off Noir"

1) Air Jordan 3 Retro "Cool Grey"

Air Jordan 3 Cool Grey (Image via Stock X)

The Air Jordan 3 Cool Grey brings back a popular light gray color scheme with a smooth leather upper and classic elephant print on the toe and heel. Pops of red and orange add some flair to the tongue, eyelets, and heel. This re-release stays true to the 2007 version, featuring a Jumpman logo instead of "Nike Air" on the back. The sole completes the look with white and light gray accents.

Air Jordan 3 Cool Grey initially retailed at $190 but they are selling at an average price of $210.

2) Air Jordan 3 "Palomino"

Air Jordan 3 "Palomino" (Image via Stock X)

The Jordan 3 Retro Palomino, released in July 2023, puts a fresh spin on a classic silhouette. It features a unique mix of earthy tones and metallic gold accents. The upper is crafted from a combination of materials: light Orewood Brown and light British Tan add a natural feel, while metallic gold accents on the Jumpman logo and branding elements add a touch of luxury.

The elephant print overlays, a signature detail of the Jordan 3, come in a blend of light British Tan and Palomino for a textured look. This colorway stays true to the iconic Jordan 3 design but with a fresh material and color update.

Air Jordan 3 Palomino initially retailed at $200 but is currently they are selling at an average selling price of $162.

3) Air Jordan 3 Retro "Green Glow"

Air Jordan 3 Retro "Green Glow" (Image via Stock X)

The Air Jordan 3 Retro Green Glow updates the classic silhouette with a black base and pops of green glow, wolf grey, and white. This shoe features the usual leather upper with elephant print mudguards. It has a fresh twist on the color scheme. It's a look for fans of both old-school Jordans and those who want a modern update.

Air Jordan 3 Green Glow initially retailed at $200 but is currently selling at an average selling price of $163.

4) Air Jordan 3 "Chlorophyll"

Air Jordan 3 "Chlorophyll" (Image via Stock X)

This Air Jordan 3 features a classic silhouette with a cool grey upper, likely made of durable material like leather or suede. Touches of green and black add contrast, while a white midsole and grey outsole complete the clean and stylish look.

Nike Air Jordan 3 Chlorophyll initially retailed at $190 but is currently selling at an average selling price of $250.

5) Air Jordan 3 "Mocha"

Air Jordan 3 "Mocha" (Image via Stock X)

The Air Jordan 3 Retro Mocha features a clean look with a white leather upper and rich brown accents. The classic Air Jordan 3 silhouette is instantly recognizable with its elephant-textured overlays on the toe and heel. The midsole stays white for a fresh contrast, while the outsole completes the look in brown for a timeless color combo.

Nike Air Jordan 3 Mocha initially retailed at $190 but is being sold at an average selling price of $300.

6) Air Jordan 3 Retro "Craft Ivory"

Air Jordan 3 Retro "Craft Ivory" (Image via Stock X)

Nike Air Jordan 3 Retro Craft Ivory is a high-top sneaker with a cream and light gray color scheme. It's made with fancy materials instead of the usual stuff and mixes classic Jordan details with a modern look. This shoe is like a fancy version of a legendary basketball sneaker, so it can be worn casually or even with dressier outfits.

Nike Air Jordan 3 Craft Ivory initially retailed at $210 but is currently being sold at an average selling price of $195.

7) Air Jordan 3 Retro "Fire Red"

Air Jordan 3 Retro "Fire Red" (Image via Stock X)

The Nike Air Jordan 3 Retro Fire Red 2022 is a reissue of a classic design. It features a white leather upper with a textured grey elephant print on the heel and toe for a high-top silhouette. The shoe has bright red accents on the midsole, lace holes, and ankle collar. It also has a visible air bubble in the heel for cushioning, a red Jumpman logo on the tongue, and a classic Nike Air logo on the back.

Nike Air Jordan 3 Retro Fire Red initially retailed at $210 but is currently available for $235.

8) Air Jordan 3 Retro "Off Noir"

Air Jordan 3 Retro "Off Noir" (Image via Stock X)

Nike Air Jordan 3 Retro Off Noir for women is a stylish and comfy take on a classic high-top Jordan design. It's mostly black with a mix of smooth and breathable leather, plus textured elephant print on the toes and heels. The sole has springy Air cushioning for comfort and a grippy gray rubber bottom for good traction.

Air Jordan 3 Retro Off Noir initially retailed at $200 but is currently available for $144.

Finding the perfect Nike Air Jordon 3 is a slam dunk now and with cheaper prices, it can be a dream addition to every basketball sneaker head's collection. These picks offer a variety of styles and colors, so one can find a pair that matches their taste without sacrificing the wallet. Prices can fluctuate depending on size and retailer, so shop around for the best deals.