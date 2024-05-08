The Nike Air Force 1 sneakers debuted in 1982 as basketball shoes but it wasn't until the 90s that the shoes became widely popular. The classic white colorway was endorsed by basketball players as the design met with regulations and was even fashionable.

The shoes soon found their roots in pop culture and streetwear, with over 2000 iterations released, according to Nike. The Nike Air Force 1 sneaker has been sold for whopping prices, for example, the Lux Alligator & Case was sold for $25,000 at an auction.

In the same vein, impressive silhouettes are also on offer for relatively cheaper prices. Check them out below.

7 Cheapest Nike Air Force 1 sneakers to avail in 2024

Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 LV8

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature

Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Sesame"

Nike Air Force 1 Shadow

Nike Air Force 1 '07 "White"

Nike Air Force 1 React

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX NBHD

1. Air Force 1 Mid '07 LV8

The Air Force 1 Mid '07 LV8 (Image via Nike)

Nike combined mismatched logos, color blocking, and stitched overlays for a look that is reportedly part modern and part retro. The LV8 is made from leather and rubber materials and comes in a summit white, stadium green, coconut milk, and black colorway.

The shoes feature a mid-cut silhouette, a white leather upper with green leather overlays, and a black and milk-white Swoosh logo on its sides. The pair also features perforations on the toe, a padded collar, a foam midsole, lace-type closure, and a rubber outsole.

The Nike Air Force 1 sneakers sell for $74 on Stock X.

2. Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature

The Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature (Image via Nike)

Nike describes the Next Silhouette as bringing summer vibes and a breezy canvas to the classic design. The sneakers are made with at least 20 percent recycled materials and are presented in a white, volt, and university blue colorway.

The low-cut silhouette features Nike Air cushioning, padded ankles and collars, lace-type closures, and rubber outsoles that add traction. According to the brand description, this pair comes in a classic construction with spring colors and style.

With a 23 percent off deal, this pair can be copped for $87.97 instead of the previous $115 on the brand's online store.

3. Air Force 1 '07 "Sesame"

The Air Force 1 '07 "Sesame"(Image via Nike)

According to Nike, this silhouette pursues a fresh spin on the classic Air Force 1 design. Crafted from leather and rubber materials, these sneakers are presented in a sail, and sesame colorway and feature white leather uppers with stitched overlays, vintage construction, stitched on Swoosh logo on the sides, and Nike Air Force logos on the tongues.

These shoes also come with lace-type closure, padded collar, perforations on the toe, low cut silhouette, and rubber outsoles that provide grip and traction. With a 23 percent off deal, this pair sells for $87.97 instead of the previous $115 on the brand's online store.

4. Air Force 1 Shadow

The Air Force 1 Shadow (Image via Nike)

Nike gives the Air Force 1 silhouette a playful spin with the Shadow. The sneakers are draped in a sail, sea coral, indigo haze, and coral chalk colorway and feature an off-white textile upper with pastel-colored leather overlays, an elevated platform, a stitched Swoosh logo on the sides, and a lace-type closure.

The pop of pastels and exaggerated midsoles are the highlight of the design. With a 30 percent off deal, this pair sells for $89.97 instead of the previous $130 on the brand's online store.

5. Air Force 1 '07 "White"

The Air Force 1 '07 "White" (Image via Nike)

This silhouette is described as a merging of physical and digital worlds with the use of jewel-like hardware, holographic accents, and a JDI dubrae. The Air Force 1 sneakers come in a pure white colorway and are crafted from leather and rubber materials.

Design details include white leather uppers with stitched overlays, low-cut construction, perforations on the toes for breathability, and lace-type closures.

The shoes also come with Nike Air cushioning, a padded collar, a foam midsole, and a rubber outsole that provides durable traction. With a 24 percent off deal, this pair can be copped for $94.97 instead of the previous $125 on the brand's online store.

6. Air Force 1 React

The Air Force 1 React (Image via Stock X)

The Nike Air Force 1 React Blue is presented in a White Photo Blue colorway and is crafted from leather, mesh, and rubber materials with a toebox that appears to be flipped inside out.

This pair features a mesh upper with white leather overlays and a transparent TPU that reveals an inner bootie. Other details include perforations on the toes and stitched on the Swoosh logo on the sides.

The Nike Air Force 1 sneakers sell for $100 on Stock X.

7. Air Force 1 '07 LX NBHD

The Air Force 1 '07 LX NBHD (Image via Nike)

The LX NBHD echoes the construction of the 1980s while retaining modern staples. The Air Force 1 is draped in an amber brown and phantom colorway. Crafted from leather and rubber materials, these shoes feature a brown upper with brown leather overlays and a milky brown Swoosh logo on the sides.

They also come with a slightly elevated platform, low-cut construction, padded collars, lace-type closure, and a durable rubber outsole that provides traction. The Nike Air Force 1 sneakers are sold for $140 on the brand's online store.

