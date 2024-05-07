7 Best Nike running shoes to invest in 2024

Nike running shoes are widely popular due to the brand's iconic Air cushioning and years of experience in sports shoes. The brand's running shoes are said to offer superior comfort and impact protection.

Their new generation of running shoes also have carbon fiber plates embedded in their midsoles to stabilize and guide the feet from toe-off to landing.

Beyond these qualities, Nike running shoes emphasize product design, cool styles, and innovation. The brand continually declares its intentions to serve athletes and sneakerheads better.

Check out some of their best running shoes below.

#1 Pegasus 40

The Pegasus 40 (Image via Nike)

Nike describes the Pegasus 40 as having good responsiveness whilst providing comfort to the sensitive areas of the wearer's foot like the arch and toes.

The running shoes are draped in brown, yellow, white, and black. The Pegasus 40 features an extra flex groove, padded collar, neutral support, and medium cushioning on the underfoot for better running performance.

Other details include two Zoom Air units on the forefoot and heel and front lace closure which secures the feet during runs. This pair sells for $160 on the brand's online store.

#2 Nike Vaporfly 3

The Nike Vaporfly 3 (Image via Nike)

According to the brand description, the Nike Vaporfly 3 is made for chasers who need speed for mile after miles. The Vaporfly 3 is presented in a black, oatmeal, and metallic gold grain.

It features a wide toe area for a roomier fit, an internal foam pod at the heel, light padding on the tongue, Zoom Air foam on the underfoot, FlyKnit yarns, and a waffle outsole pattern that gives multi-surface traction in different weather conditions.

According to the brand description, this pair of shoes is made for chasers who need speed for mile after mile. It sells for $260 on the brand's online store.

#3 Nike Invisible 3

The Nike Invisible 3 (Image via Nike)

The Nike Invisible 3 is reportedly lightweight and softens impact. They also boast an extra cushioning around contact points like the heel and tongue.

The shoes are presented in a cement grey, black, white, and fire red colorway and feature a breathable FlyKnit upper, robust, and slightly elevated platform.

Other details include high and wide Zoom x Foam midsole cushions, a waffle outsole design for durable traction, and front lace closure. The Nike running shoes are sold for $180 on the brand's online store.

4. Nike InfinityRN 4

The Nike InfinityRN 4 (Image via Nike)

The Nike Infinity RN reportedly features a breathable FlyKnit upper with the iconic Nike Swoosh design at the side, and ReactX Foam support cushioning on the underfoot.

The sneakers are enveloped in a violet, ash, and white colorway. Other details include a supportive curved outsole, padded tongue and collar, and a waffled designed rubber outsole for traction.

According to the brand description, this pair can be customized and has room to inscribe up to 10 characters from initials to favorite words. The Nike running shoes sell for $190 on the brand's online store.

5. Nike Ultrafly

The Nike Ultrafly (Image via Nike)

According to Nike, the Nike Ultrafly introduces carbon plate technology into trail running. The Nike running shoes come in a summit white, vapor green, laser orange, and black colorway.

The pair features a carbon Flyplate, ZoomX foam cushioning, a low-cut silhouette, and an ultra-slim outsole. The Vibram Litebase and Traction Lug technology on the outsole ensure durable traction and great grip.

This pair also comes with a breathable Vaporwave mesh upper, and lace closure. The Nike running shoes sell for $260 on the brand's online store.

6. Nike Alphafly 3

The Nike Alphafly 3 (Image via Nike)

The Alphafly 3 is reportedly fitted with three innovative technologies to power runs, which include a double dose of Air Zoom units, full-length Carbon fiber plates and zoom foam midsoles.

The shoes are dressed in a volt, dusty cactus, total orange, and concord colorway and feature integrated knit tongues, and notched lacings. According to the brand description, Alphafly 3 is one of the lightest Alphafly silhouettes ever.

The Nike running shoes sell for $285 on the brand's online store.

7. Nike Downshifter 12

The Nike Downshifter 12 (Image via Nike)

According to Nike, the Downshifter 12 comes with Supersoft foam through the midsole that helps cushion the foot with every step. The Nike running shoes are highly rated.

They are made from at least 20 percent recycled content by weight and come in black, dark smoke grey, light smoke grey, and white colorway. The pair features breathable mesh throughout the upper, cushioned midsole, rubber outsole for enhanced traction, and lace up type closure.

The Nike running shoes sell for $48.97 on the brand's online store.

Experts, athletes and dedicated sneakerheads have repeatedly mentioned these Nike running shoes as some of the best Nike offers.

