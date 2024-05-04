Nike Dunk sneakers were originally conceived as basketball shoes for college athletes, but their versatility and impressive silhouette saw them become popular worldwide. The Dunk sneaker, released in 1985, was marketed with the slogan, "Be True To Your School," because of Nike's intended consumer base.

The Dunk Highs, the original 1985 design, soon fizzled out in popularity amongst mainstream sneakerheads. However, they were resurrected by Skateboarders in the 1990s due to their rebellious love for unpopular designs.

The Nike SB Dunk sneakers, a reiteration of the dunk silhouette for Skateboarders, were released in 2002, cementing the relationship between basketball and skateboarding.

The Nike SB Dunks have become one of the most beloved Nike Dunk silhouettes. Check out some of the best 2024 Dunk releases below.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion only.

7 Best Nike Dunk sneakers released in 2024

Nike Dunk Low Valentine's Day

Nike SB Dunk Low City of Love Light Bone

Nike Dunk Low Plum

Nike SB Dunk Low Rayssa Leal

Nike SB Dunk Low Deep Royal Blue

Nike SB Dunk Low City of Love Burgundy Crush

Nike SB Dunk Low Court Purple

#1 Nike Dunk Low Valentine's Day

The Nike Dunk Low Valentine's Day (Image via StockX)

The Dunk Low Valentine's Day 2024 rearranges the colorway of the classic silhouette in bold romantic colors. The sneakers are made from suede, leather, and rubber materials and are presented in white, team red, adobe, and dragon red colorways.

The pair features a white leather upper with red suede overlays and a deeper red Swoosh logo on the sides. It also comes with perforations on the toe, low-cut construction, red lace closure, padded collar, and rubber outsole that provides traction.

The Nike Dunk sneakers were released on January 23, 2024, at a retail price of $115 and sell for $66 on StockX.

2. Nike SB Dunk Low City of Love Light Bone

The Nike SB Dunk Low City of Love Light Bone (Image via StockX)

The City of Love Light Bone draws inspiration from Paris, the city of love, and celebrates the allure of the vibrant city. The pair boasts of a design that captures the city's architectural elegance and vibrant culture.

The coconut milk, light bone, phantom, university red, and sail colorways capture the city's architectural elegance, limestone facades, and streets. The pair features a minimalist design, low-cut construction, white leather upper with stitched ivory overlays, and lace-type closure.

The Nike Dunk sneakers were released on February 9, 2024, at a retail price of $125 but now sell for $102 on StockX.

3. Nike Dunk Low Plum

The Nike Dunk Low Plum (Image via StockX)

The Nike Dunk low plum is a classic originally released in 2001 as part of the "Ugly Duckling" dunk pack released exclusively to Japanese retailers. They were rereleased in February 2020 and restocked on March 21, 2024, at a retail price of $115.

The Nike Dunk Low sneakers are crafted from suede and rubber materials and are draped in a daybreak and barn plum colorway. The design consists of a purple-shaded suede upper with a red Swoosh logo on the sides, a white midsole, a lace-type closure, and a red outsole. The sneakers sell for $107 on StockX.

4. Nike SB Dunk Low Rayssa Leal

The Nike SB Dunk Low Rayssa Leal (Image via StockX)

The Nike SB Dunk Low Rayssa Leal pays homage to Rayssa Leal, a Brazilian skateboarding sensation. The Nike Dunk sneakers come in a pure platinum, deep royal blue, vivid purple, white, and gum yellow colorway that reflects the star's youthful and spirited personality.

The design consists of a white leather upper with patterned grey suede overlays, low-cut construction, mismatched Swoosh logos on the sides, lace-type closure, and a gum rubber outsole with Rayssa's logo on the heel.

Released on March 20, 2024, at a retail price of $125, these Nike Dunk sneakers sell for $135 on StockX.

5. Nike SB Dunk Low Deep Royal Blue

The Nike SB Dunk Low Deep Royal Blue (Image via StockX)

This 2024 iteration of the Nike SB Dunk is crafted from suede, leather, and rubber materials and encased in a deep royal blue and sail vintage green colorway. The suede vintage green upper is accented by blue suede overlays with a padded tongue in green adding more color.

Other details include a low-cut construction, padded collars, perforations on the foot, lace-type closure, white midsole, and green outsole. The Nike Dunk sneakers were released on January 12, 2024, at a retail price of $115 and now sell for $85 on StockX.

6. Nike SB Dunk Low City of Love Burgundy Crush

The Nike SB Dunk Low City of Love Burgundy Crush (Image via StockX)

Another silhouette from the City of Love pack, the burgundy crush pays tribute to the artistic legacy of the City of Paris. The burgundy, dark team red, earth, dark pony, university red, and earth colorway represent Paris's sunsets and the bricks of the Montmartre district.

The Nike Dunk sneakers feature a low-cut design, perforations on the toe, lace-type closure, and embroidered branding. This pair was released on February 9, 2024, at a retail price of $125 and now sells for $82 on StockX.

7. Nike SB Dunk Low Court Purple

The Nike SB Dunk Low Court Purple (Image via StockX)

This pair of Nike SB Dunk Low Court Purple was originally released in 2021 and then restocked in 2024. The sneakers are dressed in court purple, black, and white colorways and feature a white leather upper with black and purple overlays.

The black leather Swoosh logo on the sides balances out the color accents while the purple on the heel overlay matches the upper. The Nike Dunk sneakers also come with padded tongues, zoom air units in the heels, lace-type closures, and rubber outsole.

The Nike Dunk sneakers were released on January 27, 2024, at a retail price of $115, the pair now sells for $99 on StockX.

These Nike Dunk sneakers were almost immediately sold out on Nike's website upon their release, signifying the amount of hype and anticipation for their releases.

