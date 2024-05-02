Saucony running shoes have proprietary carbon rubber that supposedly gives them a good grip on different surfaces. These running shoes have received good reviews from experts, tagging them as great for workouts and daily runs. The shoes are reported to last up to 400 miles and are also praised for the comfort and stability they offer.

Among the impressive lineup of running shoes from the American brand, some silhouettes stand out and continuously receive good reviews from experts, athletes, and buyers. Check them out below.

Disclaimer: The article purely reflects the writer's opinion. We might have missed out on a few of your favorite Saucony running shoes. Please let us know in the comments.

7 Best Saucony running shoes of 2024

Endorphin Speed 3

Ride 17

Endorphin Pro 3

Axon 3

Guide 17

Peregrine 14

NYC Kinvara Pro

1) Endorphin Speed 3

The Endorphin Speed 3 (Image via Saucony)

The Endorphin Speed 3 is designed with a new winged plate that supposedly supports the runner from toe-off to landing. The running shoes are dressed in black and indigo colorway with a form-fit design that molds to the shape of the feet.

Other details include reimagined S-curved winged nylon plates, lace-type closures, and perforations on the toes and sides. These Saucony running shoes sell for $124.95 on the brand's online store.

2) Ride 17

The Ride 17 (Image via Saucony)

The Ride 17 shoes feature newly redesigned cushioning systems that promises comfort and edgy returns. The shoes are presented in a cobalt blue and white colorway with an engineered mesh upper and upgraded lightweight PWRRUN+ foam cushioning in the midsole.

According to the brand description, the Saucony running shoes also feature an adaptive fit that follows the shape of the feet, perforations all over the shoes, and increased outsole protection. These Saucony running shoes sell for $140 on the brand's online store.

3) Endorphin Pro 3

The Endorphin Pro 3 (Image via Saucony)

The Endorphin Pro 3 is presented in a prospect quartz colorway. The Saucony bestseller is made from recycled materials and is classified as vegan.

The low-cut silhouette features an S-curved carbon fiber plate, SPEEDROLL technology for potentially easier runs, a max stack PWRRUNPB, and XT-900 rubber outsole that reportedly provides adequate grip and traction. The pair sells for $225 on the brand's online store.

4) Axon 3

The Axon 3 (Image via Saucony)

Saucony describes the Axon 3 as being for feel-good long rides. The running shoes are presented in a black-and-white colorway with the black upper accented by brushes of white, a white midsole, and a grey outsole.

The sneakers also feature stacked beds of PWRRUN cushioning for comfortable runs and EVA midsoles for lighter footprints. According to the brand description, the shoes are plush and offer soft cushioning that ensures comfort in every step.

The pair sells for $100 on the brand's online store.

5) Guide 17

According to Saucony, the newly released Guide 17 combines CenterPath technology with a broader platform system for best performance. The running shoes are draped in a pepper and canary colorway featuring yellow and orange uppers with white midsoles, and a lace-type closure.

The pair also features perforations on the toe, a full-length lightweight PWRRUNPB cushioning, and anti-rollover technology for advanced safety and a more stable chassis. The pair sells for $140 on the brand's online store.

6) Peregrine 14

According to Saucony, the Peregrine 14s are technical trail running shoes that provide protection and come extra cushioned. The running shoes come in a black and cobalt colorway with blue uppers, brushed black design, blue midsoles, and black outsoles.

Other details include PWRRUN+ foam midsole and PWRTRAC rubber outsoles. The Saucony running shoes sell for $140 on the brand's online store.

7) NYC Kinvara Pro

The NYC Kinvara Pro (Image via Saucony)

According to Saucony, the Kinvara Pro is re-engineered to bring efficiency to daily runs. The sneakers are enveloped in a blue, navy, red, and white colorway.

The Saucony running shoes are built with 3/4 carbon-fiber plates and SPEEDROLL technology for performance.

The pair also features wider heel and underfoot cushioning, stacked PWRRUNPB cushioning, lace-type closure, and a rubber outsole. They sell for $180 on the brand's online store.

These Saucony running shoes have been reviewed by experts as all-rounders and speed-oriented.

